Terrain Minerals : 21/05/2019 - Wild Viper 382-shear Trenching Program

ABN: 45 116 153 514
ASX: TMX
Wild Viper 382-shear Trenching Program
New Gold Exploration Program
Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) is pleased to announce that a Program of Works (POW) has been submitted to conduct a trenching program across the 382-shear zone, comprising of four trenches for a total length of ~640 meters (Refer to diagram 1).
This new target was generated from the recent reconnaissance mapping program which confirmed several other target areas. Most notably along the 382-shear south of the Great Western Gold deposit, with one grab sample returning 4.67 g/t gold over a small part of the exposed structure which is mainly under shallow cover. The exposed area has exposed a 3-4 meters wide structure of multiple stock work structures.
The first program over the 382-shear will consist of trenching, mapping and sampling along the structure to identify potential drill target locations. Work is expected to be carried out mid-year 2019 once work permits have been approved. This trenching program is seen as the most efficient and cost-effective technique available to assess and define drill targets.
Both Great Western and Wild-viper tenements exploration work and associated expenditure is currently in order and further exploration will continune to maintain the lease's in good standing.
| Terrain Minerals Limited | ASX:TMX | ABN 45 116 153 514 |
|Registered Office: S2, 28 Outram Street, West Perth, WA, 6005|
|Mail: PO BOX 79, West Perth, WA, 6872|Ph: +61 8 9381 5558|www.terrainminerals.com.au|
Diagram 1. The proposed trenches across the 382-shear, South of Great Western.
Diagram 2. Great Western Tenements M37/54 and Wild-viper E37/1214. The lilac coloured ellipse indicates the approximate position of the 382-shear from which a recent rock chip sample () returned an assay result of 4.67 g/t Au
Grab sample data:
|
Sample Id
|
Assay
|
Sample
|
Assay
|
|
Au g/t
|
Weight Kg
|
Method
|
|
|
|
|
WV65001
|
4.67
|
2.18
|
FA40 AAS
Diagram 3. Great Western Project Location Map Highlighted in Black. Regional geological map highlights other know gold deposits in the region. All these gold deposits have been analysed into the modelling of the new structural interpretation to identify possible repeats.
Note: For additional information refer to ASX announcement:
17/08/2018 - Great Western Gold Project - New Structural Interpretation at Wild-viper. 27/03/2019 - Great Western Gold Project Update & New Exploration Program.
Great Western Gold Project - Project Overview
The 100% owned project is located 76km north of Leonora and 1km from the Goldfields Highway on Weebo pastoral leases and forms part of the historic Wilsons Patch mining area. Terrain considers it as an advanced opportunity which has the potential to extend down plunge and along strike. Additional information on Terrain 100% owned Great Western deposit (JORC) can be found at www.terrainminerals.com.auand from past ASX market announcements.
Justin Virgin
Executive Director
For further information, please contact:
Justin Virgin - Executive Director
Email: terrain@terrainminerals.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9381 5558
ABOUT TERRAIN MINERALS LIMITED:
Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX) is a minerals exploration company with a Western Australian based asset portfolio consisting of:
∙Great Western (Includes Wild-viper tenement) 100% TMX (Au)- near term development opportunity, resource estimation and economic study has shown positive outcomes. Work is now underway to prepare data and work towards getting all mining approvals. New follow up exploration is underway at the adjacent tenement known as wild-viper, if successful it has the potential to add valuable ounces to the Great Western project.
∙Great Western advancement process is underway with multiple groups who have registered interest in Great Western. These groups have indicated various agendas that included full or partial sale, joint venture and funding arrangements. The board will consider all proposals and has not ruled out mining Great Western itself and continuing regional exploration to add to its gold inventory.
∙Red Mulga Red Mulga project is situated ~170km NNE of Geraldton in the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia's Murchison region located on Yallalong station. An RC drill program as conducted in 2018 with exploration work continuing.
∙Project Review: Terrain Minerals is currently searching and has been assessing potential projects: Gold, Cobalt/copper Lithium and industrial minerals in Australia, Africa, North America and Asia also including other regions. Several jurisdictions of interest have now been identified. All economic commodities are being considered as indicated in previous Quarterly reports. A filed trip to South America was recently conducted by Terrain to assess an historic mining project opportunity.
