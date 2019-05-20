Terrain Minerals : 21/05/2019 - Wild Viper 382-shear Trenching Program

Wild Viper 382-shear Trenching Program

New Gold Exploration Program

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) is pleased to announce that a Program of Works (POW) has been submitted to conduct a trenching program across the 382-shear zone, comprising of four trenches for a total length of ~640 meters (Refer to diagram 1).

This new target was generated from the recent reconnaissance mapping program which confirmed several other target areas. Most notably along the 382-shear south of the Great Western Gold deposit, with one grab sample returning 4.67 g/t gold over a small part of the exposed structure which is mainly under shallow cover. The exposed area has exposed a 3-4 meters wide structure of multiple stock work structures.

The first program over the 382-shear will consist of trenching, mapping and sampling along the structure to identify potential drill target locations. Work is expected to be carried out mid-year 2019 once work permits have been approved. This trenching program is seen as the most efficient and cost-effective technique available to assess and define drill targets.

Both Great Western and Wild-viper tenements exploration work and associated expenditure is currently in order and further exploration will continune to maintain the lease's in good standing.

