Terrain Minerals : 26/09/2019 - Placement Successfully Completed

Terrain Minerals Limited: is an active WA based Exploration & Development Company, focussed on building its asset base by discovery via exploration, or by acquisition and by monetarising assets through ultimate sale, JV or self-mining;

The Board would like to thank the existing shareholders who participated in the capital raising for their continued strong support of the Company's current strategy that saw the indicative demand strongly exceed the amount being sought under the capital raising.

The shares will be issued pursuant to the Company's existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The Company expects to issue the shares on or about Monday 30 September 2019

The Company has received firm commitments for 71,429,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares at an issue price of 0.35c per share to qualifying sophisticated investors to raise a total of $250,000 before costs.

Compliance Statement:

The Company notes that within the announcement all the information is referenced directly to the relevant original ASX market releases of that technical data.

Terrain would like to confirm to readers that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement and, in the case of the estimates of mineral resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Competent Person Statement:

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr. T Bradley, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Non-Executive Director of Terrain Minerals Limited. Mr Bradley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Bradley consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

