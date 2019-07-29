Terrain Minerals : 30/07/2019 - Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

ASX Announcement 30 July 2019 ABN: 45 116 153 514 ASX: TMX Quarterly Activities Report: June 2019 Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX), is pleased to provide the following updates on its activities for the June quarter; HIGHLIGHTS: Great Western - Gold Project Program of works (POW) application for additional drilling at Great Western

Wild-Viper - Gold Exploration

- Gold Exploration POW for trenching program over the 382-shear has now been granted. The work is expected to be carried out during the 3rd quarter 2019

Red Mulga Base Metals Project

Desk Top Studies Continue

Corporate Update

Great Western Update

Great Western - Gold Project Terrain has applied for a Program of works (POW) to conduct 6 additional drill holes at Great Western. As part of the project advancement works aimed at advancing the project to being mine ready. The application is for three diamond core holes and a further three RC holes. The holes are currently being designed. The diamond core drilling will be for the testing of the structural competence of the rock for pit design and the and the RC (if done) will target several of the known zones that could extend the known ore zones. About Great Western Gold Deposit The Great Western Gold Project is situated 76km North or Leanora and is 1km of the Goldfields Highway on Weebo pastoral leases (refer to table 1 & diagram 2) which is part of the historic Wilsons Patch mining area. Terrain considers this as an advanced and almost a ready to mine opportunity with the potential of becoming larger. Recent regional interpretations have also highlighted additional exploration targets within the immediate area. Mineralisation Extends Beyond Existing Mine Designs - Open at depth & to the west.

Nearest Operating Mills (refer to diagram 1):

Saracen's - Thunder Box Operation ~30km by road, Red5 - Darlot Operation ~49km by road, St Barbara's - Sons of Gwalia Operation ~110km via the Goldfields Hwy .

The Following Table Summarises the Reportable Mineral Resource Great Western Deposit Reportable in situ Mineral Resource depleted for mining Underground Open Cut (0.5g/t) (1.5g/t) Combined Class Tonnes Au g/t Tonnes Au g/t Tonnes Au g/t Measured 131,000 2.58 131,000 2.58 Indicated 332,000 3.15 17,000 4.03 349,000 3.19 Inferred 128,000 1.45 101,000 2.89 229,000 2.08 TOTAL 591,000 2.65 118,000 3.05 709,000 2.72 The tonnes have been rounded to the nearest 1000 Table 1: JORC Table. Note: Great Western JORC 2012 - For additional information refer to ASX announcement 27/03/2017 - JORC 2012 Resource Upgrade at Great Western Compliance & Project Update.

Excellent Metallurgical Recovery Results Excellent metallurgical recovery results from the metallurgical recovery test work program undertaken on the mineralisation at Great Western. Great Western Project Gold Recovery by oxidation (weathering) stages: • Oxide (Completely weathered) mineralisation 96.6% Au Recovery • Transition (Partially weathered) mineralisation 95.8% Au Recovery • Fresh (Unweathered) mineralisation 96.4% Au Recovery "A total of 66 - 1 metre RC drill intervals were designated into 20 composites, of which 10 were used for these studies. Each one-meter interval had a sub sample split for assay. Both Oxide and Transition result were from 4 samples each and from representative grades within each zone. The Fresh materials average was made up from 2 sample groups both being of representative grades." (Bureau Veritas Minerals Pty Ltd, Project No. 4193 - Terrain Minerals Limited Gold Ore Test-work. August 2018). Note: For additional information refer to ASX announcement 17/09/2018 - Excellent Metallurgical Recovery Results & Update on Priority Drilling at Great Western Gold Project. Diagram 1: Great Western Centre & the Proximity of Possible Nearby Processing Facilities.

Diagram 2. Great Western Project Location Map Highlighted in Black. Wonder North & Celtic pits now owned by ASX listed Bligh Resources. Wild-Viper - Gold Exploration Terrain has been maintaining its focus on advancing the 100% Wild-viper exploration tenement around the Great Western Gold Project. Part of the advancement works has been to generate additional opportunities with the potential to add ounces for the current project from regional exploration. The new structural interpretation over the Wild-viper (E37/1214) land holding has uncovered new targets that are hidden under cover. Terrain is excited to have identified these targets within close proximity of Great Western (M37/54). Wild Viper 382-shear - Trenching Program Terrain has had a Program of Works (POW) granted to conduct a trenching program across the 382- shear zone, comprising of four trenches for a total length of ~640 meters (Refer to diagram 3). This new target was generated from the recent reconnaissance mapping program which confirmed several other target areas. Most notably along the 382-shear south of the Great Western Gold deposit, with one grab sample returning 4.67 g/t gold over a small part of the exposed structure which is mainly under shallow cover. The exposed area has exposed a 3-4 meters wide structure of multiple stock work structures. The first program over the 382-shear will consist of trenching, mapping and sampling along the structure to identify potential drill target locations. Work is expected to be carried out in the third quarter of 2019. This trenching program is seen as the most efficient and cost-effective technique available to assess and define drill targets.

Diagram 3. The proposed trenches across the 382-shear, South of Great Western.

