TERRAIN MINERALS LTD

(TMX)
Terrain Minerals : 6/09/2019 - Wild Viper Gold Exploration Program Commenced

09/05/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

6 September 2019

ABN: 45 116 153 514

ASX: TMX

Wild Viper's 382-Shear Zone Gold Exploration

Program has Commenced

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) is pleased to announce that works have now commenced at the Wild-viper gold project.

The Wild-viper project surrounds Terrain's 100% Great Western JORC 2012 gold project and includes the Historic High-Grade (original) Wilsons Patch mining area through which the 382 shear passes will be tested.

The contract excavator has arrived on site and trenching activities have commenced over the 382- shear zone (refer to picture 1). Work comprises four trenches for a total length of ~640 metres (Refer to diagram 1).

This exciting new target was generated from the recent structural reinterpretation and reconnaissance mapping program. The 382-shear runs to the south of the Great Western deposit. One grab sample taken from a small area of stockwork veining returned 4.67 g/t gold. The sample was taken from a road cutting that has exposed a 3-4 metres wide structure that contains multiple small stockwork and alteration clays (Refer to diagram 2).

This first program over the 382-shear consists of trenching, mapping and sampling along the trenches which aims to expose the structure to allow for a better geological interpretation. Information will assist with pinpointing drill target locations, which Terrain intends to drill test immediately, if the channel sampling results are positive, (once permits are in place).

Trenching is seen as the most efficient and cost-effective technique available to assess and define the area. Which has not seen any recent modern exploration.

| Terrain Minerals Limited | ASX:TMX | ABN 45 116 153 514 |

|Registered Office: S2, 28 Outram Street, West Perth, WA, 6005|

|Mail: PO BOX 79, West Perth, WA, 6872|Ph: +61 8 9381 5558|www.terrainminerals.com.au|

Diagram 1. The proposed trenches across the 382-shear, South of Great Western.

Diagram 2. Great Western Tenements M37/54 and Wild-viper E37/1214. The lilac coloured ellipse indicates the approximate position of the 382-shear from which a recent rock chip sample () returned an assay result of 4.67 g/t Au

Grab sample data:

Sample Id

Assay

Sample

Assay

Au g/t

Weight Kg

Method

WV65001

4.67

2.18

FA40 AAS

Picture 1. Wild-viper Exploration Trenching has begun.

Diagram 3. Great Western Project Location Map Highlighted in Black. Regional geological map highlights other know gold deposits in the region. All these gold deposits have been analysed into the modelling of the new structural interpretation to identify possible repeats.

Note: For additional information refer to ASX announcement:

17/08/2018 - Great Western Gold Project - New Structural Interpretation at Wild-viper. 27/03/2019 - Great Western Gold Project Update & New Exploration Program. 21/05/2019 - Wild Viper 382-shear Trenching Program New Gold Exploration Program.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Terrain Minerals Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 02:31:03 UTC
