Terrain Minerals : 6/09/2019 - Wild Viper Gold Exploration Program Commenced

Wild Viper's 382-Shear Zone Gold Exploration

Program has Commenced

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) is pleased to announce that works have now commenced at the Wild-viper gold project.

The Wild-viper project surrounds Terrain's 100% Great Western JORC 2012 gold project and includes the Historic High-Grade (original) Wilsons Patch mining area through which the 382 shear passes will be tested.

The contract excavator has arrived on site and trenching activities have commenced over the 382- shear zone (refer to picture 1). Work comprises four trenches for a total length of ~640 metres (Refer to diagram 1).

This exciting new target was generated from the recent structural reinterpretation and reconnaissance mapping program. The 382-shear runs to the south of the Great Western deposit. One grab sample taken from a small area of stockwork veining returned 4.67 g/t gold. The sample was taken from a road cutting that has exposed a 3-4 metres wide structure that contains multiple small stockwork and alteration clays (Refer to diagram 2).

This first program over the 382-shear consists of trenching, mapping and sampling along the trenches which aims to expose the structure to allow for a better geological interpretation. Information will assist with pinpointing drill target locations, which Terrain intends to drill test immediately, if the channel sampling results are positive, (once permits are in place).

Trenching is seen as the most efficient and cost-effective technique available to assess and define the area. Which has not seen any recent modern exploration.

