Terrain Minerals : 7/02/2019 - Commencement of Drilling at Wild-viper

ASX RELEASE

ABN: 45 116 153 514

ASX: TMX

7 February 2019

Commencement of Drilling at Wild-viper

Great Western Gold Project

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) is pleased to inform the market that drilling has now commenced on Wild-viper for ~650m of RC drilling (refer to Diagram 1).

The target was identified from a structural review of the project area and is located on a previously unidentified structure. The drilling targets a dilational jog (structural trap), with similar dimensions to those which host Great Western the other deposits in the immediate area (Refer Diagram 2).

Picture 1. Precision Exploration Drilling (PXD) Rig 3.

The new drill target is located north of the Great Western gold deposit under transported soil cover within a seasonal flood way. This masked location has not previously been identified or tested and is believed to be an excellent target for the discovery of further mineralisation.

The structural review of the Wild-Viper gold prospect identified multiple potential targets throughout the wild-Viper tenement holding. These additional targets will be assessed, sampled and mapped upon completion of the drilling program currently being implemented (Refer to Diagram 1).

Diagram 1. Great Western Tenements M37/54 and Wild-viper E37/1214. The blue sphere indicates the general area of the drilling program at Wild-viper. Another target of interest to the south of Great Western is indicated by the Orange sphere.

Diagram 2. Great Western Project Location Map Highlighted in Black. Regional geological map highlights other know gold deposits in the region. All these gold deposits have been analysed into the modelling of the new structural interpretation to identify possible repeats.

Note: For additional information refer to ASX announcement 17/08/2018 - Great Western Gold Project - New Structural Interpretation at Wild-viper.

Picture 2. PDX Rig 3, Prior to Departing to the Great Western Gold Project.

Great Western Gold Project - Project Overview

The 100% owned project is located 76km north of Leonora and 1km from the Goldfields Highway on Weebo pastoral leases and forms part of the historic Wilsons Patch mining area. Terrain considers it as an advanced opportunity which has the potential to extend down plunge and along strike. Additional information on Terrain 100% owned Great Western deposit (JORC) can be found at www.terrainminerals.com.au and from past ASX market announcements.

Justin Virgin

Executive Director

For further information, please contact:

Justin Virgin - Executive Director

Email:terrain@terrainminerals.com.au

Phone: +61 8 9381 5558

ABOUT TERRAIN MINERALS LIMITED:

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX) is a minerals exploration company with a Western Australian based asset portfolio consisting of:

 Great Western (Includes Wild-viper tenement) 100% TMX (Au)- near term development opportunity, resource estimation and economic study has shown positive outcomes. Work is now underway to prepare data and work towards getting all mining approvals. Drilling is underway at the adjacent tenement known as wild-viper, if successful it has the potential to add valuable ounces to the Great Western project.

 Great Western advancement process is underway with multiple groups who have registered interest in Great Western. These groups have indicated various agendas that included full or partial sale, joint venture and funding arrangements. The board will consider all proposals and has not ruled out mining Great Western itself and continuing regional exploration to add to its gold inventory.

 Red Mulga Red Mulga project is situated ~170km NNE of Geraldton in the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia's Murchison region located on Yallalong station. An RC drill program as conducted in 2018 with exploration work continuing.

 Project Review: Terrain Minerals is currently searching and has been assessing potential projects: Gold, Cobalt/copper Lithium and industrial minerals in Australia, Africa, North America and Asia also including other regions. Several jurisdictions of interest have now been identified. All economic commodities are being considered as indicated in previous Quarterly reports. A filed trip to South America was recently conducted by Terrain to assess an historic mining project opportunity.

Compliance Statement:

The Company notes that within the announcement all the information is referenced directly to the relevant original ASX market releases of that technical data.

Terrain would like to confirm to readers that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement and, in the case of the estimates of mineral resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Disclaimer:

Information included in this release constitutes forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue" and "guidance" or other similar words, and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the company operates or may in the future operate environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, staffing and litigation.

