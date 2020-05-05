Log in
TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA LIMITED    TZN

TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(TZN)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/01
0.039 AUD   +5.41%
TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA LIMITED : - Corporate Update
AQ
TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA LIMITED : - Grant of ASX Waiver
AQ
TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA : ASX Waiver Granted
PU
Terramin Australia : Annual General Meeting – Revised Arrangements

05/05/2020 | 10:24pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

6 May 2020

Annual General Meeting Revised Arrangements

This announcement is important and requires shareholders' immediate attention

Terramin Australia Limited (Terramin or the Company) (ASX: TZN) wishes to advise shareholders that attendance at the Company's AGM later this month is no longer possible due to ongoing uncertainty over Covid-19 restrictions and the health and safety of shareholders, employees and the broader community.

The Company's AGM will proceed as scheduled at 11am (Melbourne time) on Thursday, 21 May 2020 (please refer to the Notice of Annual General Meeting ASX Announcement on 17 April 2020).

All resolutions will be decided onlyby proxy votes by appointing the Chairman. They must be received no later than 11:00 am (Melbourne time) on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 to be valid for the AGM.

Terramin respects the importance of the AGM to shareholders and will offer teleconference facilities for shareholders to dial-in to the meeting. Please pre-register for dial-in details by contacting us on +61 8 8213 1415 or info@terramin.com.auby 5pm (Melbourne time) on Tuesday, 19 May 2020.

Shareholders may submit questions to info@terramin.com.auby 5pm (Melbourne time) on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 that will be addressed during the AGM.

The Board has approved this ASX Announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Taylor

Chief Executive Officer Terramin Australia Limited +61 8 8213 1415 info@terrain.com.au

Terramin Australia Ltd ACN 062 576 238

Unit 7 202-208 Glen Osmond Road Fullarton SA 5064 T +61 8 8213 1415 F +61 8 8213 1416 info@terramin.com.au terramin.com.au

Disclaimer

Terramin Australia Limited published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 02:23:03 UTC
