TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(TZN)
Terramin Australia : Bird-in-Hand Project MLA and MPL Submitted

06/25/2019 | 04:12am EDT

25 Jun 2019

Bird-in-Hand Project MLA and MPL Submitted

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Terramin a step closer to returning to production with key documents completed
  • Mining Lease Application (MLA) for the Bird-in-Hand Project submitted in South Australia
  • Miscellaneous Purpose Lease (MPL) to allow processing of gold ore at Strathalbyn hub submitted

Terramin Australia Limited (ASX:TZN) (Terramin) is pleased to announce that the MLA and MPL has been submitted and the South Australian Department for Energy and Mines commenced notification of stakeholders on 25 June 2019. The submission is available on Terramin's website and the company welcomes feedback on the applications. Please visit www.terramin.com.auand follow the prompts.

The Bird in Hand project will generate strong returns of NPV8 of $A101m and IRR of 96%1, 2 (Au US$1225 and AUD:USD $0.72) as set out in Terramin's Bird-in-Hand Scoping Study ASX Release of 30 October 2018. The project stands to benefit from improvements in the gold price and exchange rates since the completion of the study. Bird-in-Hand will be one of the highest grade gold mines in Australia when it enters into production.

Terramin CEO, Richard Taylor, said "This is an important opportunity for diversifying the Adelaide Hills economy and creating jobs and growth in regional South Australia, particularly in Woodside and Strathalbyn. It will be a boon for local businesses supplying the operation and locally based employees. I was pleased at recent open days to be able to talk to young people keen to commence a career in the sector with our projects".

The proposal presents a low impact project that has taken into account feedback gained from five years of various community engagement processes to adjust the proposal in ways that reflect community feedback. The project has a small footprint, is on Terramin-owned land and will be largely hidden from view. Terramin has invested heavily in visual amenity and landscaping studies to minimise the site footprint and ensure the development is in keeping with the local area.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Media Enquiries

Richard Taylor

Mike O'Reilly

Chief Executive Officer

Media and Government Consulting

Terramin Australia Limited

O'Reilly Consulting

+61 8 8213 1415

+61 414 882 505

info@terramin.com.au

1

2

As per ASX Listing rule 15.19.1, the referenced information is contained in ASX 30 October 2018 Bird-in-Hand Scoping Study and Bird-in-Hand Resources Statement

As per ASX Listing rule 15.19.2, all material assumptions that underpin the referenced information continue to apply and have not materially changed

Terramin Australia Ltd ACN 062 576 238

Unit 7 202-208 Glen Osmond Road Fullarton SA 5064 T +61 8 8213 1415 F +61 8 8213 1416 info@terramin.com.au terramin.com.au

Disclaimer

Terramin Australia Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 08:11:01 UTC
