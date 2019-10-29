Terramin Australia : Cleansing Notice

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Entitlement under each scenario. For example, the reference to the Offer being 50% subscribed refers to 50% of the rights being subscribed inclusive of Tronic taking up its rights in full. The actual effect of the Offer on the voting power in the Company of Tronic will depend on the level of subscription by Eligible Shareholders to the Offer.

12. Table 2 Event Shares held by Total shares on issue Voting power of Tronic at completion at completion of the Tronic at completion of the Offer Offer of the Offer Offer fully subscribed 264,849,231 2,492,801,828 10.62% with no shortfall Offer 75% subscribed 264,849,231 2,337,001,714 11.33% Offer 50% subscribed 264,849,231 2,181,201,600 12.14% No other shareholders 264,849,231 1,935,813,679 13.68% take up their Entitlement

In the unlikely event no Shareholders other than Asipac and Tronic take up their Entitlement under the Offer, there would be 2,142,569,433 Shares on issue at completion of the offer, of which Asipac would hold 38.60% and Tronic would hold 12.36%.

13. The consequences of the potential effect on control of Terramin referred to in paragraphs 7 - 12 above will be an increase in the voting power of the parties referred to in those paragraphs by an amount equal to the percentage increase in their interest in Terramin's undiluted share capital. Given the maximum interest that Tronic will have post the offer is approximately 13.68% (based on the issued share capital of Terramin as at the date of this notice), the Board is of the view that Tronic will not control Terramin within the meaning of section 50AA(1) of the Act.

Richard Taylor

Chief Executive Officer and Company Secretary