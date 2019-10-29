Log in
TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(TZN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/15
0.05 AUD   -1.96%
0.05 AUD   -1.96%
09:42pTERRAMIN AUSTRALIA : Cleansing Notice
PU
09:42pTERRAMIN AUSTRALIA : Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
10/27TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA : Finance Facility Update
PU
Terramin Australia : Cleansing Notice

10/29/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

30 October 2019

Cleansing Notice Under Section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (CTH)

This notice is given by Terramin Australia Ltd (ABN 67 062 576 238) (ASX code: TZN) (Terramin or Company) under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act).

Terramin has today announced a pro-ratanon-renounceable entitlement offer of 623,200,457 fully paid ordinary shares in Terramin (New Shares) on the basis of 1 New Share for every three (3) Terramin shares held at 5.00pm (AEST) on 4 November 2019 to shareholders with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong (subject to certain restrictions), China (subject to certain restrictions) and British Virgin Islands (Entitlement Offer or Offer). Each New Share is being issued at an issue price of $0.035 (3.5 cents) to raise approximately $21.8 million.

Terramin advises that:

  1. the New Shares to be issued pursuant to the Entitlement Offer will be offered for issue without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  2. this notice is being given under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Act;
  3. as at the date of this notice, Terramin has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to Terramin; and
    2. section 674 of the Act;
  5. as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in sections 708AA(8) and 708AA(9) of the Act that is required to be set out in this notice; and
  6. the potential effect of the Entitlement Offer will have on the control of Terramin is as follows (based on the issued share capital of Terramin as at the date of this notice):
    1. if all shareholders take up their entitlements under the Entitlement Offer, the Entitlement Offer will have no effect on the control of Terramin;
    2. any eligible shareholders not taking up their full entitlements in the Entitlement Offer will have their interest in Terramin diluted; and
    3. the proportional interests of shareholders with a registered address outside of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, China and British Virgin Islands will be diluted because such shareholders are not entitled to participate in the Entitlement Offer;
  8. The substantial shareholders in the Company as at 30 October 2019 as well as their respective Entitlements are set out below:

Terramin Australia Ltd ACN 062 576 238

Unit 7 202-208 Glen Osmond Road Fullarton SA 5064 T +61 8 8213 1415 F +61 8 8213 1416 info@terramin.com.au terramin.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Name

Number of shares held

Percentage of issued

Entitlement

shares pre Offer

Asipac Group Pty Ltd

620,267,260

33.18%

206,755,754

Tronic Enterprise

198,636,923

10.62%

66,212,308

Development Ltd

Asipac Group Pty Ltd (Asipac)

  1. The potential effect that the issue of New Shares to Asipac under the Offer will have on the control of the Company is set out below.
  2. Table 1 illustrates the potential effect of the Offer on Asipac's voting power in scenarios where the Offer is 50%, 75% and fully subscribed and in the unlikely event that no other Shareholders take up their Entitlement under the Offer. These scenarios are based on the assumption that Asipac takes up its full Entitlement under each scenario. For example, the reference to the Offer being 50% subscribed refers to 50% of the rights being subscribed inclusive of Asipac taking up its rights in full. The actual effect of the Offer on the voting power in the Company of Asipac will depend on the level of subscription by Eligible Shareholders to the Offer.
  3. Table 1

Event

Shares held by Asipac

Total shares on issue

Voting power of

at completion of the

at completion of the

Asipac at completion

Offer

Offer

of the Offer

Offer fully subscribed with no

827,023,014

2,492,801,828

33.18%

shortfall

Offer 75% subscribed

827,023,014

2,337,001,714

35.39%

Offer 50% subscribed

827,023,014

2,181,201,600

37.92%

No other shareholders take

827,023,014

2,076,357,125

39.83%

up their Entitlement

As illustrated in Table 1, if Asipac was to take up its full Entitlement, and no other Eligible Shareholder took up their Entitlement, then Asipac's voting power would increase by approximately 6.65% from 33.18% to 39.83%. The Nominee has been appointed for Ineligible Foreign Shareholders under section 615 of the Act (refer to section 1.15 of the Offer Booklet) and accordingly, Asipac can rely on the rights issue exception in item 10 of section 611 of the Corporations Act to take its voting power up to 39.83% without breaching section 606 of the Corporations Act.

The Company is not aware of any other eligible shareholder that by virtue of their participation in the Offer (including the shortfall) could contravene the takeover prohibition in section 606 of the Act.

Tronic Enterprise Development Limited (Tronic)

  1. The potential effect that the issue of New Shares to Tronic under the Offer will have on the control of the Company is set out in this section.
  2. Table 2 illustrates the potential effect of the Offer on Tronic's voting power in scenarios where the Offer is 50%, 75% and fully subscribed and in the unlikely event that no other Shareholders take up their Entitlement under the Offer. These scenarios are based on the assumption that Tronic takes up its full

2

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Entitlement under each scenario. For example, the reference to the Offer being 50% subscribed refers to 50% of the rights being subscribed inclusive of Tronic taking up its rights in full. The actual effect of the Offer on the voting power in the Company of Tronic will depend on the level of subscription by Eligible Shareholders to the Offer.

12.

Table 2

Event

Shares held by

Total shares on issue

Voting power of

Tronic at completion

at completion of the

Tronic at completion

of the Offer

Offer

of the Offer

Offer fully subscribed

264,849,231

2,492,801,828

10.62%

with no shortfall

Offer 75% subscribed

264,849,231

2,337,001,714

11.33%

Offer 50% subscribed

264,849,231

2,181,201,600

12.14%

No other shareholders

264,849,231

1,935,813,679

13.68%

take up their

Entitlement

In the unlikely event no Shareholders other than Asipac and Tronic take up their Entitlement under the Offer, there would be 2,142,569,433 Shares on issue at completion of the offer, of which Asipac would hold 38.60% and Tronic would hold 12.36%.

13. The consequences of the potential effect on control of Terramin referred to in paragraphs 7 - 12 above will be an increase in the voting power of the parties referred to in those paragraphs by an amount equal to the percentage increase in their interest in Terramin's undiluted share capital. Given the maximum interest that Tronic will have post the offer is approximately 13.68% (based on the issued share capital of Terramin as at the date of this notice), the Board is of the view that Tronic will not control Terramin within the meaning of section 50AA(1) of the Act.

Richard Taylor

Chief Executive Officer and Company Secretary

3

Disclaimer

Terramin Australia Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 01:41:04 UTC
