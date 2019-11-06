Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Terramin Australia Limited    TZN   AU000000TZN3

TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(TZN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Terramin Australia : Despatch of Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer Booklet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 07:00pm EST

7 November 2019

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

Rights Issue - Despatch of Offer Booklet

Terramin Australia Limited (ASX: TZN) wishes to advise that the offer booklet together with the entitlement and acceptance form in respect of the Rights Issue previously announced will be today despatched (via mail / email) to eligible shareholders.

Any questions regarding the Rights Issue should be directed to the Company Secretary.

Richard Taylor

CEO and Company Secretary

RIGHTS ISSUE

Terramin Australia Limited

ABN 67 062 576 238

ENTITLEMENT OFFER BOOKLET

For a pro rata non-renounceable Entitlement Offer of approximately 623,200,457 (circa 623 million) New Shares at an issue price of $0.035 (3.5 cents) each on the basis of one (1) New Share for every three (3) Ordinary Shares held to raise up to approximately $21.8 million (before issue costs). No lower limit has been set.

This document is not a prospectus. It does not contain all of the information that an investor would find in a prospectus or which may be required in order to make an informed investment decision regarding, or about the rights attaching to, the New Shares offered by this document.

This document is important and requires your immediate attention. It should be read in its entirety. If you are in doubt as to the course you should follow, you should consult your financial or other professional adviser.

Please read the instructions on the accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form if you wish to subscribe for the New Shares.

Terramin Australia Ltd ACN 062 576 238

Unit 7 202-208 Glen Osmond Road Fullarton SA 5064 T +61 8 8213 1415 F +61 8 8213 1416 info@terramin.com.au terramin.com.au

1

RIGHTS ISSUE

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Directors

Registered Office

Feng (Bruce) Sheng (Executive Chairman)

Unit 7, 202 - 208 Glen Osmond Road

Michael Kennedy (Non-Executive Deputy Chairman)

FULLARTON SA 5063

Kevin McGuinness (Non-Executive Director)

Enquiries Telephone - (08) 8213 1415

Angelo Siciliano (Non-Executive Director)

Facsimile - (08) 8213 1416

Wang Xinyu (Executive Director)

Share Registry

Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd

Chief Executive Officer and Company Secretary

Level 5, 115 Grenfell Street

Richard Taylor

Adelaide, South Australia 5000

Enquiries (within Australia): 1300 850 505

Stock Exchange Listing

Australian Securities Exchange

ASX Code: TZN

2

RIGHTS ISSUE

Table of Contents

Page

1. INVESTMENT OVERVIEW AND KEY TERMS OF THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER

.............................................................................. 7

2. HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ENTITLEMENT OFFER ............................................................................................................

13

3. SUMMARY OF RISKS ..............................................................................................................................................................

14

4. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .................................................................................................................................................

20

5. GLOSSARY..............................................................................................................................................................................

24

6. SCHEDULE 1...........................................................................................................................................................................

25

3

RIGHTS ISSUE

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This Offer Booklet is dated 30 October 2019. This Offer Booklet is not a prospectus and has not been lodged with ASIC. This Offer Booklet does not contain all the information that an investor would find in a prospectus or on which an investor would expect to make an informed decision as to whether or not to accept the Offer.

This Offer is being made without a disclosure document in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act.

This is an important document. Before deciding to apply for New Shares you should consider whether they are a suitable investment for you. Persons wishing to subscribe for New Shares should carefully read this Offer Booklet and consult their professional advisers for the purpose of evaluating whether or not to participate in the Entitlement Offer.

Representations

No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offer which is not contained in this Offer Booklet. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Company in connection with the Offer.

Applications for New Shares by Eligible Shareholders can only be made on an original Entitlement and Acceptance Form, sent to Eligible Shareholders with this Offer Booklet.

Overseas Shareholders

No action has been taken to permit the offer of New Shares under this Offer Booklet in any jurisdiction other than Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, China and British Virgin Islands. The distribution of this Offer Booklet in any jurisdiction other than Australia, New Zealand Singapore, Hong Kong, China and British Virgin Islands may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this document comes should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

This Offer Booklet does not constitute an offer of New Shares in any jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to issue this Offer Booklet or make such an offer.

Pursuant to section 615 of the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule 7.7 the Company has appointed CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd as the Company's foreign holder nominee for the Offer (Nominee) to sell the Entitlements of Ineligible Foreign Shareholders. The Company has applied to ASIC to approve the appointment of the Nominee. As at the date of the Offer Booklet, ASIC's decision regarding the appointment of the Nominee is pending. The Company will pay set up and transaction fees to the Nominee of $6,000 as described in section 1.15 below.

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

Forward looking statements

This Offer Booklet may contain forward looking statements, based on information and assumptions the Company knows now. They are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Actual results may differ from the forward looking statements in this Offer Booklet. For example, the Company's results will be affected by the risks referred to in section 3.

Information publicly available

Information about the Company can be obtained from the Company's website and www.asx.com.au. The contents of any public filing do not form part of this Offer Booklet; however, this Offer Booklet is intended to be read in conjunction with information lodged by the Company with ASX.

Glossary

Terms used in this Offer Booklet are defined in the glossary contained in section 5.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Terramin Australia Limited published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 23:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
07:00pTERRAMIN AUSTRALIA : Despatch of Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer Booklet
PU
11/01TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.035 AUD for 3 existin..
FA
10/29TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA : Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
10/29TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA : Cleansing Notice
PU
10/27TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA : Finance Facility Update
PU
10/14TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA : Grant of ASX Waiver
PU
08/29TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA : Refinance of Angas Closure Bond Guarantee
PU
07/03TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA : Second Earn-In Agreement with Freeport-McMoRan Exploration ..
PU
06/25TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA : Bird-in-Hand Project MLA and MPL Submitted
PU
06/10TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA LIMITED : - Wild Horse Earn-in Agreement with FreeportMcMoRan..
AQ
More news
Chart TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Terramin Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Feng Sheng Executive Chairman
Michael Hilary Kennedy Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Angelo Siciliano Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Kevin McGuinness Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA LIMITED-60.00%62
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL51.92%45 100
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.40%29 353
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC5.82%15 829
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-6.55%10 284
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.25.12%9 056
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group