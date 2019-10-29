Terramin Australia : Non-Renounceable Rights Issue

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
30 October 2019
Non-Renounceable Rights Issue to Raise up to $21.8m
HIGHLIGHTS
Terramin to undertake a 1 for 3 non-renounceable rights issue at 3.5 cents per share to raise up to approximately A$21.8m (before costs) (Offer)
The issue price presents an opportunity for existing shareholders to purchase shares at a 30% discount to the 5-day volume weighted share price of Terramin shares ending on 16 October 2019, the last day on which shares were traded before the Offer was announced.
Asipac Group Ltd (Asipac) has indicated that it intends to take up its full entitlement ($7.2m) providing certainty in relation to approximately one third of the Offer. The Offer is not underwritten.
Proceeds will be used to fund partial principal repayment of the Terramin's short term debt facilities with Asipac, for general working capital requirements, including holding costs of WMZ in Algeria and for the final approval phase of the Bird in Hand Project and further exploration and development of Terramin tenements.
Terramin Australia Limited (ASX:TZN) (Terramin) is pleased to announce a pro rata non-renounceable Entitlement Offer of approximately 623,200,457 (circa 623 million) New Shares at an issue price of $0.035 (3.5 cents) each on the basis of one (1) New Share for every three (3) Ordinary Shares held to raise approximately $21.8 million (before issue costs).
Asipac, owning 33.18% of Terramin, has indicated it will take up its full entitlement worth approximately $7.2m, providing Terramin with certainty regarding approximately one third of the Offer. The Offer is not underwritten.
Shareholders will be given the opportunity to apply for additional securities in in excess of their entitlement if the Offer is undersubscribed and a shortfall facility established.
Terramin CEO Richard Taylor said of the Offer:
"The Rights Issue comes at a good time for Terramin shareholders to be able to support the development of Terramin's high grade underground gold mine at Bird-in-Hand. The Mining Lease Application (MLA) for the project was lodged in June 2019, marking a major milestone in the approvals process. The gold price has consistently broken records in AUD terms, reaching highs of A$2300 per ounce. The opportunity exists for shareholders to support this company-making project as it approaches construction."
Net proceeds of the rights issue will be used as follows:
Principal repayment of the Company's short term debt facilities with Asipac
General working capital requirements, including holding costs of WMZ in Algeria
Final approval phase of the Company's Bird in Hand Project and further exploration and development of Terramin tenements.
Directors have indicated that they intend to participate in the Offer
The indicative timetable for the Offer is as follows:
|
Event
|
Date
|
ASX announcement of Entitlement Offer and lodgement of Appendix 3B, Cleansing
|
Wednesday, 30 October 2019
|
Notice and Offer Booklet with ASX
|
|
|
|
Despatch of notices to shareholders informing them of the Offer
|
Thursday, 31 October 2019
|
|
|
Securities quoted on an ex-basis
|
Friday, 1 November2019
|
|
|
Record Date to determine entitlements to New Shares
|
Monday, 4 November 2019
|
|
|
Despatch of Offer Booklet and Entitlement and Acceptance Forms
|
Thursday, 7 November 2019
|
|
|
Offer Opens
|
Thursday, 7 November 2019
|
|
|
Offer Closes
|
Monday, 2 December 2019
|
|
|
New Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis
|
Tuesday, 3 December 2019
|
|
|
Company notifies shortfall to ASX
|
Thursday, 5 December 2019
|
|
|
Issue date for New Shares
|
Monday, 9 December 2019
|
Deferred settlement trading ends
|
|
|
|
Normal (T+2) trading starts
|
Tuesday, 10 December 2019
|
|
NOTE
These dates are indicative only. The Company reserves the right to vary the above dates subject to the Corporations Act, ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws.
The Entitlement Offer Booklet and a personalised acceptance form will be sent to shareholders in accordance with the above timeline. It should be read in its entirety. Please read the instructions carefully if you wish to subscribe for the New Shares. If you are in doubt as to the course you should follow, you should consult your financial or other professional adviser.
For more information on Terramin's Bird-in-Hand Project, Tala Hamza and project pipeline, please visit www.terramin.com.au
