Terramin Australia : Refinance of Angas Closure Bond Guarantee

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

29 August 2019

REFINANCE OF ANGAS CLOSURE BOND GUARANTEE

Terramin Australia Limited (ASX: TZN) (Terramin or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has re-financed the Angas Closure Bond Guarantee Facility (Guarantee) which stands at A$5.3m. The Guarantee was provided by Investec Bank PLC (Investec) and the facility was scheduled to end on 30 September 2019. The facility has been replaced by a cash backed Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) guarantee.

Cash backing has been achieved through continued shareholder support from Asipac Group Pty Ltd (Asipac). Terramin has entered into an agreement with major shareholder Asipac Group Pty Ltd (Asipac) to restructure its Standby Term Facility. The existing unsecured facility has been increased from $9.75 million to $15.05 million on similar terms and will be secured in accordance with the terms of the existing facility. As a long standing supporter of Terramin, Asipac has agreed to increase its total debt facility to $26.05 million (which is fully drawn) and enables the Company to execute its corporate strategy while the Company reviews its long term financing. Asipac's debt facilities are due to be refinanced by 31 October 2019.

