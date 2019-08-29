Log in
Terramin Australia : Refinance of Angas Closure Bond Guarantee

08/29/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

29 August 2019

REFINANCE OF ANGAS CLOSURE BOND GUARANTEE

Terramin Australia Limited (ASX: TZN) (Terramin or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has re-financed the Angas Closure Bond Guarantee Facility (Guarantee) which stands at A$5.3m. The Guarantee was provided by Investec Bank PLC (Investec) and the facility was scheduled to end on 30 September 2019. The facility has been replaced by a cash backed Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) guarantee.

Cash backing has been achieved through continued shareholder support from Asipac Group Pty Ltd (Asipac). Terramin has entered into an agreement with major shareholder Asipac Group Pty Ltd (Asipac) to restructure its Standby Term Facility. The existing unsecured facility has been increased from $9.75 million to $15.05 million on similar terms and will be secured in accordance with the terms of the existing facility. As a long standing supporter of Terramin, Asipac has agreed to increase its total debt facility to $26.05 million (which is fully drawn) and enables the Company to execute its corporate strategy while the Company reviews its long term financing. Asipac's debt facilities are due to be refinanced by 31 October 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Media Enquiries

Richard Taylor

Mike O'Reilly

Chief Executive Officer

Media & Government Consulting

Terramin Australia Limited

O'Reilly Consulting

+61 8 8213 1415

+61 414 882 505

info@terramin.com.au

Terramin Australia Ltd ACN 062 576 238

Unit 7 202-208 Glen Osmond Road Fullarton SA 5064 T +61 8 8213 1415 F +61 8 8213 1416 info@terramin.com.au terramin.com.au

Disclaimer

Terramin Australia Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 01:30:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Taylor Chief Executive Officer
Feng Sheng Executive Chairman
Simon Iacopetta Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael Hilary Kennedy Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Angelo Siciliano Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERRAMIN AUSTRALIA LIMITED-46.67%81
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (ADR)24.41%36 934
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%36 934
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-1.24%23 493
CHINA MOLYBDENUM-3.99%9 944
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.0.90%7 567
