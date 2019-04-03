Terramin Australia : Successful Completion Final Phase Re-Injection Trial for Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR)

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

4 April 2019

SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION FINAL PHASE RE-INJECTION TRIAL FOR MANAGED AQUIFER RECHARGE (MAR)

Terramin Australia Limited (ASX:TZN) announces the successful completion of the final phase of the Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) trial. The MAR program is a $1.1m trial of the water management system for the proposed reopening of the Bird-in-Hand Mine.

"The great initial results from the MAR trial are a real milestone for Terramin and confirms much of the research and modelling undertaken by the company over the past 5 years. We will be working to update our submission to government over coming weeks ahead of our Mining Lease Application (MLA) submission" said Richard Taylor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Terramin.

Terramin is targeting completion of the MLA in Q2 2019 once final water modelling and peer review is complete. The re-injection trial succeeded in demonstrating that groundwater could be extracted from Bore IB4 and re-injected into BHRIB01 and similarly from Bore BHRIB01 into BHRIB02. Both bores were tested stepping-up and stepping-down from the target 8.5 L/s per injection well. The highest rates were achieved at BHRIB01 which maintained reinjection at 13 L/s during the trial. The trial was conducted over an average of 8 days per bore. Safe injection pressures were calculated based on the site geology and depth to water, as per the National Managed Aquifer Recharge Guidelines.

Based on groundwater modelling, Terramin expect that the peak re-injection requirement will be on average 5 L/s during the fourth year of mining (assuming pre-excavation grouting achieves 90% water efficiency). In the first year of operations it is expected to average 2.2 L/s (70.8 ML/year). Under a scenario of 70% effectiveness this would equate to a peak average of 15 L/s. As noted above, Bore BHRIB01 achieved 13 L/s alone and the BIH Scoping Study assumes up to 8 sites to provide spare capacity and create a curtain effect around the operation.

MAR is an internationally proven technology utilised in more than 50 locations in urban and regional South Australia. The technology is commonly utilised by mines, golf courses and new housing developments to ensure access to irrigation and avoid localised impacts of water availability on neighbouring water users. The project has benefitted from extensive preparatory work undertaken as part of the mining lease application and community engagement process. The recent trial has further demonstrated the ground water modelling, developed in the prior 5 years, is fit for purpose and further confirms the site's amenability to MAR as a water management solution. The MAR program was undertaken on the request of local community stakeholders and at the request of the regulator (Department for Energy and Mining).

