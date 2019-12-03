Log in
TerraX Minerals : Announces Filing of Technical Report for Yellowknife City Gold Project

0
12/03/2019 | 06:33pm EST

Dec 3, 2019

Vancouver, B.C. - TerraX Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: TXR; Frankfurt: TX0; OTC Pink: TRXXF) ('TerraX' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects supporting the first mineral resource estimate on its 100% owned Yellowknife City Gold Project, as reported in the Company's news release dated November 4, 2019.

The technical report, titled 'Technical Report on the Resource Estimates for the Crestaurum-Barney-Sam Otto/Mispickel Deposits, Yellowknife City Gold Project, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada,' is dated December 2, 2019 with an effective date of November 4, 2019, and can be found on the Company's website at www.terraxminerals.com and is available under TerraX's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About TerraX

Through a series of acquisitions, TerraX owns a 100% interest in the Yellowknife City Gold ('YCG') Project, encompassing 783 sq km of contiguous land within 12 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife. The Project is located in the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized break in proximity to the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines which have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The YCG Project is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

For more information on the YCG project, please visit our web site at www.terraxminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

'DAVID SUDA'

David Suda
President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Samuel Vella
Manager of Corporate Communications
Phone: 604-689-1749 / Toll-Free: 1-855-737-2684
svella@terraxminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the completion of due diligence and the results of exploration activities - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

TerraX Minerals Inc. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 23:32:00 UTC
