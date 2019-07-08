Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  TerraX Minerals Inc.    TXR   CA88103X1087

TERRAX MINERALS INC.

(TXR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

TerraX Minerals : Commences Summer Drill Program at Yellowknife City Gold Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 09:03am EDT

Jul 8, 2019

Vancouver, B.C. - TerraX Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: TXR; Frankfurt: TX0; OTC Pink: TRXXF) is pleased to announce that the 2019 summer drill program at the Yellowknife City Gold project ('YCG') has commenced. Phase 1 has begun at Sam Otto South to test the 3.5 kilometer strike extension of the already defined gold structures at Sam Otto Main. Approximately 3500 meters of diamond drilling will test and extend the strike and continuity of the 2018 step-out discovery hole at Sam Otto South (Figure 1). The goals of the first phase of the summer drill campaign are to define a large multi-kilometer long gold bearing system and the geometry of high-grade lenses. The Sam Otto corridor will be tested based on surface mapping and sampling as well as geophysical interpretation of ground magnetics (Figure 1).

David Suda, President and CEO stated, 'We are excited to report that on Friday, July 5th 2019, TerraX resumed drilling at the YCG project on one of our highest priority targets. The opportunity at Sam Otto South is the potential to increase the overall strike by a factor of four and to delineate higher grade structures previously unseen at this target. Positive results could represent a material step change in our ability to deliver a significant resource.'

Figure 1 : Location of planned summer 2019 Sam Otto South drilling program, showing 3.0 kilometer mineralized structure extending south from Sam Otto Main Zone (1st Vertical Derivative of ground magnetic survey is used to identify structures).

In addition to the ongoing program at Sam Otto, TerraX plans to commence Phase 2 drilling at the high-grade Crestaurum deposit and BDC (Barney Deformation Corridor - North Giant Extension) targets in August 2019. TerraX continues mapping and analyzing existing data sets from both targets to ensure accuracy of drill collar locations. More detailed work plans for drilling at these two targets will follow in the coming weeks.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Joseph Campbell, Executive Chairman of TerraX, who is a Qualified Person as defined in 'National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Yellowknife City Gold Project

The Yellowknife City Gold ('YCG') project encompasses 783 sq km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, TerraX controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 km of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG project is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

The YCG project lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 km of strike length along the main mineralized break in the Yellowknife gold district, including the southern and northern extensions of the shear system that hosted the high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The project area contains multiple shears that are the recognized hosts for gold deposits in the Yellowknife gold district, with innumerable gold showings and recent high-grade drill results that serve to indicate the project's potential as a world-class gold district.

For more information on the YCG project, please visit our web site at www.terraxminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

'DAVID SUDA'

David Suda
President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Samuel Vella
Manager of Corporate Communications
Phone: 604-689-1749
Toll-Free: 1-855-737-2684
svella@terraxminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the completion of due diligence and the results of exploration activities - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

TerraX Minerals Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 13:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TERRAX MINERALS INC.
09:03aTERRAX MINERALS : Commences Summer Drill Program at Yellowknife City Gold Projec..
PU
06/26Terrax Announces Closing of Financing for $3.1 Million
NE
06/13TerraX Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
NE
05/09TERRAX MINERALS INC. : - Corporate Update
AQ
05/08TERRAX MINERALS : Corporate Update
EQ
05/08TerraX Minerals Inc. Corporate Update
NE
03/23TERRAX MINERALS : TerraXs Yellowknife City gold project gets new water license
AQ
03/23TERRAX MINERALS : receives Type B Water License from Mackenzie Valley Land and W..
AQ
03/23TERRAX MINERALS : receives Type B Water License from Mackenzie Valley Land and W..
AQ
03/21CORRECTION FROM SOURCE : TerraX Receives Type B Water License from Mackenzie Val..
EQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 57,5 M
Chart TERRAX MINERALS INC.
Duration : Period :
TerraX Minerals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,44  CAD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Richard Suda President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Campbell Executive Chairman
Stuart Wayne Rogers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Allen Stuart Reynolds Director
Elif Lévesque Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERRAX MINERALS INC.3.57%44
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION10.88%31 490
BARRICK GOLD CORP12.15%27 618
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED47.02%17 128
POLYUS PAO--.--%12 950
SHANDONG GOLD MINING38.38%12 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About