TERREÏS

(TER)
Terreïs : PRESS RELEASE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF THE DOCUMENT "INFORMATIONS RELATIVES AUX CARACTERISTIQUES, NOTAMMENT JURIDIQUES, FINANCIERES ET COMPTABLES"

07/02/2019 | 09:50am EDT

PRESS RELEASE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF THE DOCUMENT "INFORMATIONS RELATIVES AUX CARACTERISTIQUES, NOTAMMENT JURIDIQUES, FINANCIERES ET COMPTABLES" ESTABLISHED BY TERREIS

AS PART OF THE SHARE BUYBACK TENDER OFFER (“OPRA”) ON 11 847 822
SHARES FOR THE PURPOSE OF REDUCING ITS SHARE CAPITAL

LAUNCHED BY

TERREIS

Presented by

GOLDMAN SACHS
Presenting Bank		 NATIXIS
Presenting and Guaranteeing Bank

Offer Price: 34.62 euros per ordinary share and 38.34 euros per preference share (coupon detached)
Offer Period: 21 calendar days

This press release has been prepared and published by Terreïs pursuant to the provisions of Article 231-27 and 231-28 of the Autorité des marchés financiers (l'« AMF ») General Regulation.

Pursuant to Article L. 621-8 of the Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-23 of its General Regulation, the AMF, pursuant to the compliance decision of June 25, 2019, affixed visa n°19-297 on the Terreïs offer document relating to the share buyback tender offer for 11 847 822 Terreïs shares for the purpose of reducing its share capital.

The document "Informations relatives aux caractéristiques, notamment juridiques, financières et comptables de la société Terreïs" has been filed with the AMF and made available to the public on July 2, 2019, in accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 of the General Regulation of the AMF.

The document "Informations relatives aux caractéristiques, notamment juridiques, financières et comptables de la société Terreïs" is available (in French only) on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Terreïs (www.terreis.fr) and can be obtained free of charge from Terreïs (11, avenue Paul Langevin, 92350 Le Plessis Robinson), Goldman Sachs Paris Inc. et Cie (5, avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris), or Natixis (47, quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris).

Contact: Fabrice Paget-Domet, Chief Executive Officer - Tel: +33 (0)1 82 00 95 23

About TERREÏS (www.terreis.fr) - ISIN: FR0010407049 - Ticker symbol: TER
TERREÏS is a real estate company where the assets consist of offices and retail premises that are primarily located in Paris. TERREÏS has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since December 2006, and has been included in Compartment B since January 2012. The Group has opted for the status of listed property investment company (“SIIC”) since 1st January 2007.


© 2019 ActusNews
