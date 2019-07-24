Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Terreïs    TER   FR0010407049

TERREÏS

(TER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Terreïs : RESULTS OF TERREÏS PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK TENDER OFFER (OPRA)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 10:50am EDT

Results of TERREÏS' public share buyback tender offer (OPRA)
 

The Autorité des marchés financiers (the « AMF ») and Euronext published today a notice announcing that 11,283,732 ordinary shares and 42,924 preference shares were tendered to the public share buyback tender offer (the “Offer”) launched by Terreïs.

Terreïs will therefore buy back a total of 11.326.656 of its own shares (ordinary shares and preference shares included), corresponding to 44.1% of its share capital and representing an aggregate amount of 392,288,508 euros.

Under the Offer - which was opened from July 3, 2019 to July 23, 2019 (included) - the Company proposed to buy back shares at a price of 34.62 euros per ordinary share and 38.34 euros per preference share.

Settlement and delivery of the Offer should occur on July 30, 2019.

Subject to the settlement and delivery, all shares bought back as part of the Offer will be cancelled on July 31, 2019, together with 18,428 treasury shares. As a result, the Company's share capital will be reduced to 43,003,998 euros, consisting of 14,334,666 shares.

Following the above-mentioned cancellation of shares, Ovalto will hold 96.4% of Terreïs' share capital. Consequently, and as mentioned in the information note relating to the Offer which received AMF visa n°19-297, Ovalto will file a squeeze-out tender offer followed by a mandatory squeeze-out at the same price than the Offer. This price remains subject to approval by the AMF as part of its examination of the squeeze-out tender offer and mandatory squeeze-out contemplated by Ovalto.

 

 

Contact: Fabrice Paget-Domet, Chief Executive Officer - Tel: +33 (0)1 82 00 95 23

About TERREÏS (www.terreis.fr) - ISIN: FR0010407049 - Ticker symbol: TER
TERREÏS is a real estate company where the assets consist of offices and retail premises that are primarily located in Paris. TERREÏS has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since December 2006, and has been included in Compartment B since January 2012. The Group has opted for the status of listed property investment company (“SIIC”) since 1st January 2007.


Regulated information
Inside Information:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59525-texas-cp-resultats-opra-english.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TERREÏS
10:50aTERREÏS : Results of terreïs public share buyback tender offer (opra)
AN
07/11TERREÏS : TERREÏS publishes an estimated EPRA NNNAV as of June 30, 2019
AN
07/02TERREÏS : Press release regarding the availability of the document "informations..
AN
07/01TERREÏS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/01TERREÏS : Infrequent or one-off capital gain payment
FA
06/26TERREÏS : Press release regarding the availability of the information note estab..
AN
06/24TERREÏS : Update on the distributions ex-date
AN
05/28TERREÏS : TERREÏS effectively realises the disposal of a property portfolio for ..
AN
05/07TERREÏS : Unanimous approuval by terreis shareholders of the disposal of a portf..
AN
04/17TERREÏS : 2019 first quarter revenues
AN
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 42,6 M
EBIT 2019 132 M
Net income 2019 93,0 M
Finance 2019 313 M
Yield 2019 75,5%
P/E ratio 2019 9,21x
P/E ratio 2020 -112x
EV / Sales2019 12,9x
EV / Sales2020 35,8x
Capitalization 862 M
Chart TERREÏS
Duration : Period :
Terreïs Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERREÏS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 34,62  €
Last Close Price 33,60  €
Spread / Highest target 3,04%
Spread / Average Target 3,04%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabrice Paget-Domet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacky Lorenzetti Chairman
Jacques Soyer Independent Director
Jacques Ferran Director
Valérie Guillen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERREÏS-6.67%962
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.45%48 817
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.3.92%39 063
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-9.94%35 798
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.60%30 124
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD13.63%29 816
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group