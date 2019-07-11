Terreïs : TERREÏS publishes an estimated EPRA NNNAV as of June 30, 2019



Paris, July 11, 2019

TERREÏS publishes an estimated EPRA NNNAV as of June 30, 2019

In the context of the public share buyback tender offer (“the OPRA”), TERREÏS disclosed on May 28, 2019 an estimated EPRA NNNAV as of June 30, 2019 comprised between 32 euros and 33 euros per share.

Following the appraisal work performed by independent real estate experts during the first half of 2019, TERREÏS now anticipates an EPRA NNNAV as of June 30, 2019 of 32.80 euros per share after accounting for the dividend detached on July 1, 2019 (ex-date). The definitive EPRA NNNAV as of June 30, 2019 will be disclosed as part of the release of TERREÏS' H1 2019 results on August 1, 2019.

Contact: Fabrice Paget-Domet, Chief Executive Officer - Tel: +33 (0)1 82 00 95 23

About TERREÏS (www.terreis.fr) - ISIN: FR0010407049 - Ticker symbol: TER

TERREÏS is a real estate company where the assets consist of offices and retail premises that are primarily located in Paris. TERREÏS has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since December 2006, and has been included in Compartment B since January 2012. The Group has opted for the status of listed property investment company (“SIIC”) since 1st January 2007.

