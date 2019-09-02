Terreïs : Terreïs announces the filing of a public tender offer followed by a squeeze out initiated by Ovalto

Terreïs announces today the filing of a public tender offer followed by a squeeze out (OPR-RO). The OPR-RO follows the public share buyback tender offer (OPRA), opened from July 3rd to July 23rd. Following the OPRA and the cancellation of treasury shares, Ovalto holds 96.36% of Terreïs' capital.

The OPR-RO will be made at the same terms as the OPRA: the price offered to the shareholders will be 34.62 euros per ordinary share and 38.34 per preference share. The OPR-RO is directed at all shares not held, directly or indirectly, by Ovalto; 504 114 ordinary shares and 17 052 preferred shares.

Prior to the opening of the OPR-RO, the AMF will publish an opening and calendar notice, and Euronext Paris will publish a notice presenting the terms and conditions as well as the calendar of the OPR-RO.

All information relative to the OPR-RO is detailed in the projet de note d'information (in French language) available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Terreïs (www.terreis.fr) and may be obtained on request and free of charge from Terreïs or Ovalto (11, avenue Paul Langevin, 92350 Le Plessis Robinson).

Contact: Fabrice Paget-Domet, Chief Executive Officer - Tel: +33 (0)1 82 00 95 23

About TERREÏS (www.terreis.fr) - ISIN: FR0010407049 - Ticker symbol: TER

TERREÏS is a real estate company where the assets consist of offices and retail premises that are primarily located in Paris. TERREÏS has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since December 2006, and has been included in Compartment B since January 2012.

Regulated information:

Inside Information:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF:

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59894-terreis-cp-simplifie-depot-opr-ro-english.pdf Inside Information:- other releases

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free

© 2019 ActusNews