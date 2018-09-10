Terreno Realty Corporation : Acquires Building in Hayward, CA for $9.0 Million

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and
operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets,
acquired an industrial property located in Hayward, California on
September 7, 2018 for a purchase price of approximately $9.0 million.
The property consists of one industrial distribution building containing
approximately 54,000 square feet on 3.4 acres adjacent to Interstate 880
between California Highways 84 and 92. The property is at 30991 San
Clemente Street, provides 16 dock-high and two grade-level loading
positions, parking for 89 cars and is 100% leased to three tenants, two
of which expire by February 2020. The estimated stabilized cap rate of
the property is 4.6%.
Estimated stabilized cap rates are calculated as annualized cash basis
net operating income stabilized to market occupancy (generally 95%)
divided by total acquisition cost. Total acquisition cost includes the
initial purchase price, the effects of marking assumed debt to market,
buyer’s due diligence and closing costs, estimated near-term capital
expenditures and leasing costs necessary to achieve stabilization.
Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real
estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles; Northern New
Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; Miami; and
Washington, D.C.
Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on
the company’s web site at www.terreno.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. We caution investors that
forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and on
assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.
When used, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,”
“intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “result,” “should,” “will,”
and similar expressions which do not relate solely to historical matters
are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements
are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not
guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and
unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our
control, including risks related to our ability to meet our estimated
forecasts related to stabilized cap rates and those risk factors
contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December
31, 2017 and our other public filings. Should one or more of these risks
or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated,
estimated, or projected. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to
update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005112/en/