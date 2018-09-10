Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Terreno Realty Corporation    TRNO

TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION (TRNO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Terreno Realty Corporation : Acquires Building in Hayward, CA for $9.0 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 03:16pm CEST

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, acquired an industrial property located in Hayward, California on September 7, 2018 for a purchase price of approximately $9.0 million.

The property consists of one industrial distribution building containing approximately 54,000 square feet on 3.4 acres adjacent to Interstate 880 between California Highways 84 and 92. The property is at 30991 San Clemente Street, provides 16 dock-high and two grade-level loading positions, parking for 89 cars and is 100% leased to three tenants, two of which expire by February 2020. The estimated stabilized cap rate of the property is 4.6%.

Estimated stabilized cap rates are calculated as annualized cash basis net operating income stabilized to market occupancy (generally 95%) divided by total acquisition cost. Total acquisition cost includes the initial purchase price, the effects of marking assumed debt to market, buyer’s due diligence and closing costs, estimated near-term capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to achieve stabilization.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; Miami; and Washington, D.C.

Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company’s web site at www.terreno.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and on assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “result,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions which do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including risks related to our ability to meet our estimated forecasts related to stabilized cap rates and those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and our other public filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION
03:16pTERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Acquires Building in Hayward, CA for $9.0 Million
BU
08/03TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Acquires Property in San Leandro, CA for $36.0 Mill..
BU
08/02TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Increases Quarterly Dividend and Files Second Quart..
BU
08/02TERRENO REALTY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/11TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capit..
BU
07/05TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/29TERRENO REALTY : ASB Real Estate Acquires Fully-Leased Warehouse In Hialeah
AQ
06/26TERRENO REALTY : Sells Building in Hialeah, FL for $24.3 Million
PU
05/31TERRENO REALTY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION : Acquires Building in Renton, WA for $6.0 Million
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27My Oh My, Another Strong Buy 
08/22This REIT Is A Prime-Time Takeover Target 
08/18#1 Growth REIT Investment Idea 
08/18An 8.1% Yield REIT That Benefits From The 'Amazon' Trend 
08/0718 DIVIDEND INCREASES : July 30-August 3, 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 117 M
EBIT 2018 41,6 M
Net income 2018 44,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,43%
P/E ratio 2018 47,24
P/E ratio 2019 56,45
Capi. / Sales 2018 18,6x
Capi. / Sales 2019 17,4x
Capitalization 2 187 M
Chart TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terreno Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 40,7 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Blake Baird Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Coke President & Director
Jaime J. Cannon Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
LeRoy E. Carlson Independent Director
Dennis Polk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION6.79%2 187
PROLOGIS INC2.31%41 548
GOODMAN GROUP24.82%13 545
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION4.37%10 146
GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST2.81%4 407
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.1.59%4 028
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.