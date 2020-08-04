TGC-1 Has Completed the Overhaul of Equipment on the Most Powerful CHPP in St. Petersburg: Yuznhaya

Power engineers of TGC-1 PJSC have completed the overhaul of the gas turbine, the generator, and the waste heat recovery boiler at Yuzhnaya CHPP. The equipment has been connected to the grid for comprehensive tests under load.

The work performed is aimed at reliable and safe equipment operation for uninterrupted supply of heat and electric power to consumers of the most powerful combined heat and power plant in Saint Petersburg, as stated by Aleksey Shevchenko, Chief Engineer of Yuzhaya CHPP of TGC-1 PJSC.

The specialists repaired the compressor stator and stage blades; replaced a turbine bearing with a new-generation part, and performed other required works.

In addition, they performed an extended repair of the gas turbine generator with improved stator design and the use of modern materials.

Heating surface elements were partly replaced in the waste heat recovery boiler.

For reference

Yuzhaya CHPP of TGC-1 PJSC was commissioned in 1978. It supplies electricity and heat to industrial facilities, residential and public buildings in the Moskovsky, Frunzensky, and Nevsky districts of Saint Petersburg, including developing residential estates of Kupchino and Rybatskoye. Over 900 thousand people are heated by the energy from Yuzhaya CHPP, and the power generated is supplied to the unified energy system of Russia. The rated electric capacity is 1,207 MW; the rated heat capacity is 2,353 GCal/h.

TGC-1 PJSC (part of Gazprom Energoholding Group) is the leading producer and supplier of electricity and heat power in the North-West of Russia. TGC-1 PJSC comprises 52 power plants within four constituent entities of the Russian Federation: St. Petersburg, the Republic of Karelia, and Leningrad and Murmansk Oblasts.