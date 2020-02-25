Log in
Tertiary Minerals : Publication of Report & Accounts / Notice of AGM

02/25/2020
Regulatory Story
Publication of Report & Accounts / Notice of AGM
Released 10:58 25-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 0610E
Tertiary Minerals PLC
25 February 2020

25 February 2020

Tertiary Minerals plc ('Tertiary Minerals plc' or the 'Company')

Publication of Annual Report & Accounts, and Notice of AGM

Tertiary Minerals plc, the AIM-traded mineral exploration and development company building a multi-commodity project portfolio ispleased to announce that the Annual Report for the year ending 30 September 2019, including the Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), is now available on the Company's website at https://www.tertiaryminerals.com/investor-media/financial-reportsand will be posted to shareholders today.

The AGM will be held on Thursday 19 March 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Company's offices at Silk Point, Queens Avenue, Macclesfield, Cheshire SK10 2BB.

For more information please contact:

Tertiary Minerals plc:

Richard Clemmey, Managing Director

+44 (0) 1625 838 679

Patrick Cheetham, Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Richard Morrison

+44 (0) 203 470 0470

Caroline Rowe

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Joint Broker

Lucy Williams

+ 44 (0) 207 469 0930

Duncan Vasey



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCBELFLBLLEBBD
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Publication of Report & Accounts / Notice of AGM - RNS

Disclaimer

Tertiary Minerals plc published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 11:03:15 UTC
