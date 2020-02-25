Tertiary Minerals : Publication of Report & Accounts / Notice of AGM

25 February 2020

Tertiary Minerals plc ('Tertiary Minerals plc' or the 'Company')

Publication of Annual Report & Accounts, and Notice of AGM

Tertiary Minerals plc, the AIM-traded mineral exploration and development company building a multi-commodity project portfolio ispleased to announce that the Annual Report for the year ending 30 September 2019, including the Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), is now available on the Company's website at https://www.tertiaryminerals.com/investor-media/financial-reportsand will be posted to shareholders today.

The AGM will be held on Thursday 19 March 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Company's offices at Silk Point, Queens Avenue, Macclesfield, Cheshire SK10 2BB.

