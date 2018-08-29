Terumo : Notice Concerning the Determination of Details of Issuance of Stock Options (Share Warrants)

August 29, 2018
Company name : Terumo Corporation
Representative : Shinjiro Sato, President and CEO Code No. : 4543, TSE Section 1
Notice Concerning the Determination of Details of Issuance of Stock Options
(Share Warrants)
Terumo Corporation determined the undetermined part concerning the issuance of Stock Options (Share Warrants) resolved at the Board of Directors held on August 8, 2018.
I. Terumo Corporation No.6 Share Warrants A-Type
1. Total number of Share Warrants to be allocated
8,184 warrants
2. The amount to be paid for subscription rights to Share Warrants
11,730 yen per Share Warrant (5,865 yen per Share)
3. Persons to whom Share Warrants are to be allocated, the number of such persons, and the number of Share Warrants to be allocated
Persons to whom Share Warrants are to be allocated
Number of persons
Number of Share Warrants to be allocated
Directors of the Company (excluding Audit/Supervisory Committee members and Independent Directors)
|
5 persons
|
8,184 warrants
II. Terumo Corporation No.6 Share Warrants B-Type
1. Total number of Share Warrants to be allocated
10,424 warrants
2. The amount to be paid for subscription rights to Share Warrants
11,606 yen per Share Warrant (5,803 yen per Share)
3. Persons to whom Share Warrants are to be allocated, the number of such persons, and the number of Share Warrants to be allocated
Persons to whom Share Warrants are to be allocated
Number of persons
Number of Share Warrants to be allocated
Executive Officers of the Company
28 persons
9,149 warrants
Fellows of the Company
5 persons
1,275 warrants
