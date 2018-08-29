Terumo : Notice Concerning the Determination of Details of Issuance of Stock Options (Share Warrants)

August 29, 2018

Company name : Terumo Corporation

Representative : Shinjiro Sato, President and CEO Code No. : 4543, TSE Section 1

Notice Concerning the Determination of Details of Issuance of Stock Options

(Share Warrants)

Terumo Corporation determined the undetermined part concerning the issuance of Stock Options (Share Warrants) resolved at the Board of Directors held on August 8, 2018.

11,730 yen per Share Warrant (5,865 yen per Share)

2. The amount to be paid for subscription rights to Share Warrants

1. Total number of Share Warrants to be allocated

3. Persons to whom Share Warrants are to be allocated, the number of such persons, and the number of Share Warrants to be allocated Persons to whom Share Warrants are to be allocated Number of persons Number of Share Warrants to be allocated Directors of the Company (excluding Audit/Supervisory Committee members and Independent Directors) 5 persons 8,184 warrants

II. Terumo Corporation No.6 Share Warrants B-Type

1. Total number of Share Warrants to be allocated 10,424 warrants

2. The amount to be paid for subscription rights to Share Warrants 11,606 yen per Share Warrant (5,803 yen per Share)