Terumo : Notice Concerning the Determination of Details of Issuance of Stock Options (Share Warrants)

08/29/2018 | 11:12am CEST

August 29, 2018

Company name : Terumo Corporation

Representative : Shinjiro Sato, President and CEO Code No. : 4543, TSE Section 1

Notice Concerning the Determination of Details of Issuance of Stock Options

(Share Warrants)

Terumo Corporation determined the undetermined part concerning the issuance of Stock Options (Share Warrants) resolved at the Board of Directors held on August 8, 2018.

  • I. Terumo Corporation No.6 Share Warrants A-Type

  • 1. Total number of Share Warrants to be allocated

    8,184 warrants

  • 2. The amount to be paid for subscription rights to Share Warrants

    11,730 yen per Share Warrant (5,865 yen per Share)

  • 3. Persons to whom Share Warrants are to be allocated, the number of such persons, and the number of Share Warrants to be allocated

    Persons to whom Share Warrants are to be allocated

    Number of persons

    Number of Share Warrants to be allocated

    Directors of the Company (excluding Audit/Supervisory Committee members and Independent Directors)

    5 persons

    8,184 warrants

  • II. Terumo Corporation No.6 Share Warrants B-Type

  • 1. Total number of Share Warrants to be allocated

    10,424 warrants

  • 2. The amount to be paid for subscription rights to Share Warrants

    11,606 yen per Share Warrant (5,803 yen per Share)

  • 3. Persons to whom Share Warrants are to be allocated, the number of such persons, and the number of Share Warrants to be allocated

Persons to whom Share Warrants are to be allocated

Number of persons

Number of Share Warrants to be allocated

Executive Officers of the Company

28 persons

9,149 warrants

Fellows of the Company

5 persons

1,275 warrants

Disclaimer

Terumo Corporation published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 09:11:07 UTC
