Terumo : to Launch the Ultimaster Tansei Drug Eluting Stent in Japan

09/19/2018 | 04:13am CEST

September 19, 2018

TOKYO, JAPAN - September 19, 2018 - Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543) today announced that it has launched the Ultimaster™ Tansei™ drug eluting stent (DES) in Japan. Terumo has already launched the product in Europe in May, and will expand its DES sales coverage to other areas.

Furthering Terumo's core philosophy of developing technologies that address unmet needs, the introduction of the Ultimaster Tansei DES allows physicians to reach and treat complex anatomies both with radial and femoral access with confidence based on the results of comprehensive clinical program of Ultimaster DES. The improvements made on the tip and shaft will facilitate stent delivery in complex lesions and enhance Ultimaster Tansei usability, making easier stent navigability through the blood vessels by creating the experience of exceptional pushability.

While offering optimal therapeutic alternatives to healthcare professionals, Terumo will work to contribute to improving the quality of life of patients worldwide in the future.

An image of the Ultimaster Tansei, featuring an improved tip and shaft delivery system

About Terumo Corporation

Tokyo-based Terumo Corporation is one of the world's leading medical device manufacturers, with over US$5 billion in sales and operations in more than 160 nations. Founded in 1921, the company develops, manufactures and distributes world-class medical devices, including products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedures and transfusion medicine; the company also manufactures a broad array of syringe and hypodermic needle products for hospital and physician-office use. Terumo contributes to society by providing valued products and services to the healthcare market, and by responding to the needs of healthcare providers and the people they serve. Terumo Corporation's shares are listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (No. 4543, Reuters symbol , or Bloomberg 4543: JP) and is a component of the Nikkei 225, Japan's leading stock index.

(Notice) Among the information that Terumo discloses, the forward-looking statements including financial projections are based upon our assumptions using information available to us at the time and are not intended to be guarantees of future events or performance. Accordingly, it should be noted that actual results may differ from those forecasts on projections due to various factors. Factors affecting to actual results include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions surrounding Terumo, fluctuations of foreign exchange rates, and state of competition. The market share information in this press release is partly derived from our own independent research.

Disclaimer

Terumo Corporation published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 02:12:02 UTC
