Press release: Terveystalo dental clinic network expands - Länsi-Vantaan Hammaslääkärit Oy to become a part of Terveystalo

Terveystalo has signed an agreement to acquire Länsi-Vantaan Hammaslääkärit Oy, a private clinic that offers oral health services in Vantaa. The company's employees will be transferred to Terveystalo as old employees and the operations will continue on the same premises as before. In 2017, Länsi-Vantaan Hammaslääkärit Oy had a revenue of approximately EUR 1.9 million and it employs 8 dentists, 2 dental hygienists and 6 dental nurses.





"Terveystalo's service portfolio expanded to include oral health services in 2015. Oral health is a part of overall health, and oral health and oral hygiene have a significant role in preventing illnesses. Many of our customers want to get all their health services from one place. Additionally, Terveystalo's occupational healthcare customers have wished dental care services to be included as part of Terveystalo's offering", says Terveystalo's Oral healthcare Business Director Petri Keksi.





"Over the past three years, Terveystalo has bought and established dental clinics throughout Finland and now operates in over 40 units. The aim is to continue to expand our network of dental clinics", Keksi continues.





"We warmly welcome personnel and practitioners of Länsi-Vantaan Hammaslääkärit Oy to Terveystalo. The company's services will complement our service offering in the capital region according to our customers' wishes", says Keksi.





Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is a listed company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Terveystalo is the largest healthcare service company in Finland with net sales and network. The company offers versatile primary and secondary health care services for corporate and private customers and the public sector. The nationwide network covers 180 locations across Finland, complemented by 24/7 digital services.





In 2017, the Company had approximately 1.2 million individual customers and approximately 3.3 million doctor visits. Nearly 9,000 healthcare professionals work in Terveystalo, about half of whom are private practitioners. Terveystalo is a member of Association for Finnish Work. www.terveystalo.com

