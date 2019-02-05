Log in
TERVEYSTALO OY (TTALO)
Press release: Terveystalo dental clinic network expands - Länsi-Vantaan Hammaslääkärit Oy to become a part of Terveystalo

02/05/2019 | 06:01am EST
Terveystalo has signed an agreement to acquire Länsi-Vantaan Hammaslääkärit Oy, a private clinic that offers oral health services in Vantaa. The company's employees will be transferred to Terveystalo as old employees and the operations will continue on the same premises as before. In 2017, Länsi-Vantaan Hammaslääkärit Oy had a revenue of approximately EUR 1.9 million and it employs 8 dentists, 2 dental hygienists and 6 dental nurses.

"Terveystalo's service portfolio expanded to include oral health services in 2015. Oral health is a part of overall health, and oral health and oral hygiene have a significant role in preventing illnesses. Many of our customers want to get all their health services from one place. Additionally, Terveystalo's occupational healthcare customers have wished dental care services to be included as part of Terveystalo's offering", says Terveystalo's Oral healthcare Business Director Petri Keksi.

"Over the past three years, Terveystalo has bought and established dental clinics throughout Finland and now operates in over 40 units. The aim is to continue to expand our network of dental clinics", Keksi continues.

"We warmly welcome personnel and practitioners of Länsi-Vantaan Hammaslääkärit Oy to Terveystalo. The company's services will complement our service offering in the capital region according to our customers' wishes", says Keksi.

For further information, please contact:
Terveystalo's Oral healthcare Business Director Petri Keksi, tel. +358 40 730 8188


Terveystalo in brief
Terveystalo is a listed company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Terveystalo is the largest healthcare service company in Finland with net sales and network. The company offers versatile primary and secondary health care services for corporate and private customers and the public sector. The nationwide network covers 180 locations across Finland, complemented by 24/7 digital services.

In 2017, the Company had approximately 1.2 million individual customers and approximately 3.3 million doctor visits. Nearly 9,000 healthcare professionals work in Terveystalo, about half of whom are private practitioners. Terveystalo is a member of Association for Finnish Work. www.terveystalo.com


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Terveystalo Oyj via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 745 M
EBIT 2018 69,4 M
Net income 2018 77,7 M
Debt 2018 356 M
Yield 2018 1,85%
P/E ratio 2018 15,05
P/E ratio 2019 15,85
EV / Sales 2018 1,90x
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
Capitalization 1 063 M
Technical analysis trends TERVEYSTALO OY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,53 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yrjö Pekka Tapio Närhinen Chief Executive Officer
Ulf Fredrik Cappelen Chairman
Pia Westman COO-Centralized Services & Capital Region
Ilkka Einari Laurila Chief Financial Officer
Olli Holmström Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERVEYSTALO OY3.49%1 215
FRESENIUS8.14%29 305
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 995
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%11 864
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%9 994
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-1.42%8 338
