Terveystalo Oyj : Invitation to Terveystalo Capital Markets Day 2 September 2020

Terveystalo has the pleasure to invite analysts, institutional investors and media to its Capital Markets Day in Helsinki. The event will take place on 2 September 2020 from 12:00 EEST onwards as a live webcast. Participation on site in Hotel Kämp is also possible (Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki).

The event focuses on Terveystalo's growth plans and business prospects. Through management presentations, the attendees will hear about Terveystalo's roadmap to reach the strategic and financial targets. In addition to President and CEO Ville Iho and CFO Ilkka Laurila, the day's speakers will include other Terveystalo leaders as well.

All the presentations of the day can be followed via a webcast at https://terveystalo.videosync.fi/2020-09-02-cmd. More detailed information about the final agenda and schedule of the event as well as information regarding practical arrangements will be published closer to the event at https://www.terveystalo.com/en/investors/. Presentation materials will also be published on the day of the event on Terveystalo Investors website. The event and all presentation materials are in English.

Registration

On site participants are requested to register by 26 August 2020 by email to assistentit@terveystalo.com. To protect the health of the participants, the number of participants on site is strictly limited. Analysts following Terveystalo have the primary right to participate on site.

Preliminary program (Eastern European Summer Time)

12:00−12:40 Get better after Covid-19

12:40−13:20 Get better healthcare for all with a scalable platform for growth

13:20−14:00 Get better for life with Terveystalo as your health partner

14:00−14:20 Coffee break

14:20−15:00 Get better solutions with the smartest service model in the industry



15:00−15:40Get better EBITA - The profitability leader in the Nordic region in private health services

15:40- 16:00 Conclusions and closing words



Terveystalo Plc

For more information:

Kati Kaksonen, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. 010 345 2034

Kati.kaksonen@terveystalo.com