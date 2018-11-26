Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TESARO Inc    TSRO

TESARO INC (TSRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesaro, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2018 | 05:22pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) from November 4, 2016 through November 14, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Tesaro investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Tesaro class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1458.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) notwithstanding the completion of Tesaro’s July 2016 common stock offering, Tesaro’s liquidity position was insufficient to meet its cash flow requirements and fund its existing operations; (2) accordingly, unbeknownst to investors, an additional public offering of Tesaro common stock was imminent; and (3) as a result, Tesaro’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 8, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1458.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESARO INC
05:22pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Te..
BU
11/19IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
11/17The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Te..
BU
11/12TESARO : Announces Immuno-Oncology Data Presentations at SITC 2018 Annual Meetin..
AQ
11/12TESARO : Investors ding Tesaro despite responses for combo in NSCLC
AQ
11/09TESARO Announces Immuno-Oncology Data Presentations at SITC 2018 Annual Meeti..
GL
11/05ONCOPEPTIDES : Additional steps towards the commercialization of Ygalo®
AQ
11/01TESARO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/01TESARO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
11/01TESARO : Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Operating Results
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/21Tesaro Is Now An Attractive Acquisition Target 
11/19Tesaro up 9% after exit from investor conference 
11/19TOTAL PHARMA TRACKER'S DAILY BIOPHAR : Tesaro, The Takeover Rumor Stock 
11/16PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Risky Investment 
11/16Tesaro up 37% on sale chatter 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 261 M
EBIT 2018 -561 M
Net income 2018 -599 M
Debt 2018 269 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 10,1x
EV / Sales 2019 9,92x
Capitalization 2 368 M
Chart TESARO INC
Duration : Period :
TESARO Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESARO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 54,3 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon O. Moulder Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Lynne Hedley President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Mott Chairman
Timothy R. Pearson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Martin H. Huber Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESARO INC-48.10%2 368
GILEAD SCIENCES-7.05%86 142
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.03%40 989
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-9.34%36 241
GENMAB-4.06%9 223
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.16.42%8 191
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.