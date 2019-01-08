WEDNESDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It is Investigating Claims against Tesaro, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Log in
01/08/2019 | 08:46am EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tesaro, Inc. (“Tesaro” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TSRO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Tesaro’s liquid assets were not sufficient to fund operations and meet all cash flow requirements, despite completing a public offering of stock in early July, 2016. As a result of this liquidity shortfall, the Company planned another offering of stock just four months later. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tesaro, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 272 M
EBIT 2018 -554 M
Net income 2018 -592 M
Debt 2018 269 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 16,1x
EV / Sales 2019 13,4x
Capitalization 4 110 M
Chart TESARO INC
Duration : Period :
TESARO Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESARO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 72,4 $
Spread / Average Target -3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon O. Moulder Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Lynne Hedley President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Mott Chairman
Timothy R. Pearson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Martin H. Huber Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESARO INC0.55%4 110
GILEAD SCIENCES9.61%88 691
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.22%44 940
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS6.44%42 171
GENMAB2.53%10 319
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.4.62%7 423
