Tesco : 11 festive facts that show However you do Christmas Everyone's Welcome at Tesco

20 Dec 2018

Whether it's choosing turkey or goose, a vegetarian or vegan option or having Yorkshire puddings with Christmas dinner, there are many debates and rituals that make Christmas what it is for people up and down the country.

That's why this year we're celebrating the festive favourites and little quirks that make Christmas so special.

We want our customers to know that however they do Christmas, and no matter what they need, Tesco can help.

Here are 11 festive facts that show how:

In our busiest period over the Christmas weekend we will serve over 14,000 customers EVERY MINUTE. Nearly 20% of Christmas hosts will be catering for a vegan or vegetarian this year* - which is why we've doubled the number the vegan centrepieces on offer Love them or hate them, 88 million Brussels sprouts will be sold by Tesco in the week leading up to Christmas. That's enough for everyone in London to have 10 each! We've launched a ' twosie' Christmas jumper to double the festive knitwear fun. 100% of the profits from the jumpers will go to mental health charity Campaign Against Living Miserably We expect to sell over 200,000 turkeys on the final Saturday before Christmas alone. That's more than two every second! Buster, our very own Santa Paws, is on the payroll at Tesco this Christmas. Believed to be the UK's first official canine toy and treat tester he's tested all of our pet gifts ready for canine customers! This Christmas, we predict customers will snap up almost 9 millionjars of condiments, which when put side by side, would reach an epic 877 km, stretching from Brighton to Inverness! Saucy! More than a quarter of a million meals of surplus food are set to be donated to charities and community groups Over 7 million Pigs in Blankets will fly off the shelves on Friday and Saturday Tesco's British farmers have grown 9,500 tonnes of potatoes ready for the nation's Christmas dinner plates. Now what do you have with them? Apparently 4% of people have Ketchup!* We expect to sell 4 million bags of carrots in the two weeks leading up to Christmas - that's more than a bag each for the entire population of Wales!

Merry Christmas everyone!

*From the 2018 Tesco Christmas Report. Download the report here. Tesco conducted Opinium research with 2,008 nationally representative UK adults (aged 18+) between 5th and 9th October 2018. Not exclusively Tesco customers. The research also includes insights gained from Tesco sales data from millions of customers across the UK during the 12 weeks of Christmas in both 2016 and 2017.