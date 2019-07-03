Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO

(TSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesco : An October no-deal Brexit more problematic than March - Tesco CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 05:30am EDT
Dave Lewis, Tesco CEO, speaks at the the British Chamber of Commerce annual conference in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Leaving the European Union without a deal at the end of October would be more difficult than the original March deadline, the Tesco CEO said on Wednesday, due to less storage capacity for stockpiling in the run up to Christmas.

Retailers, manufacturers and pharmaceutical groups built up stocks of goods and parts in the run up to Britain's original March 29 deadline to leave the bloc, a date that has since been extended to Oct. 31 after Prime Minister Theresa May failed to get her deal through parliament.

"It will be more difficult to do that in October, that's for sure, because all of the network will be full of things getting ready for Christmas so there will be less capacity," Dave Lewis told the BBC.

Lewis told his company's annual general meeting in June that sourcing fresh food would also be a major issue as Tesco imports about 50% of the fresh food it sells.

"Empty shelves ... depends on what no-deal means," he said. "If there's a problem at the border, if there's a problem with tariffs then there could be interruption," he said on Wednesday.

"If as part of no deal there is no tariff, there is no problem, we could be absolutely fine."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESCO
05:30aTESCO : An October no-deal Brexit more problematic than March - Tesco CEO
RE
03:12aTESCO : UK shop prices fall for first time since October - BRC
RE
07/02TESCO : announces its support for 2019's most innovative young food and drink br..
AQ
06/28TESCO : Publication of Base Prospectus
PU
06/27TESCO : announces its support for 2019's most innovative young food and drink br..
PU
06/26TESCO : Environmental, Social and Governance Event
PU
06/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 edged up as gains in miners, oil offset global ..
RE
06/25LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Down As Boris Johnson Campaign Struggles
DJ
06/25EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Down As G-20 Preparations Begin
DJ
06/25Britain's Sainsbury's underperforms rivals again in latest data - Kantar
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 64 855 M
EBIT 2020 2 704 M
Net income 2020 1 552 M
Debt 2020 12 210 M
Yield 2020 3,56%
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 22 555 M
Chart TESCO
Duration : Period :
Tesco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2,75  GBP
Last Close Price 2,32  GBP
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operating Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO21.88%28 404
SYSCO CORPORATION12.80%36 328
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.78%30 274
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD11.93%28 836
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 210
AHOLD DELHAIZE-9.45%24 795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About