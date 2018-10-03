Tesco : Board Committee Membership Change

Log in
TESCO (TSCO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/03 05:05:18 pm
217.3 GBp   -7.61%
10/03/2018 | 04:13pm CEST

3 October 2018

Tesco PLC

Notification pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R, Tesco PLC announces the following Committee membership changes:

Steve Golsby, a Non-executive Director, who joined the Remuneration Committee on 2 October 2017, will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 February 2019. Deanna Oppenheimer, a Non-executive Director and current Chair of the Remuneration Committee, will remain a member of the Remuneration Committee following her stepping down as Chair.

Stewart Gilliland, a Non-executive Director, will join the Audit Committee with effect from 27 November 2018.

For enquiries, please contact:

Robert Welch
Company Secretary
Tesco PLC
Tesco House
Shire Park
Kestrel Way
Welwyn Garden City
AL7 1GA

Tel: 07793 222569

LEI Number: 2138002P5RNKC5W2JZ46

Disclaimer

Tesco plc published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 14:12:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 64 193 M
EBIT 2019 2 111 M
Net income 2019 1 248 M
Debt 2019 2 457 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 17,82
P/E ratio 2020 14,80
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capitalization 23 034 M
Technical analysis trends TESCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,67  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operating Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO12.40%29 956
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.54%39 827
SYSCO CORPORATION20.25%38 089
AHOLD DELHAIZE5.64%27 981
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD2.71%26 455
KROGER4.74%23 189
