Tesco : Board Committee Membership Change

3 October 2018

Tesco PLC

Notification pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R, Tesco PLC announces the following Committee membership changes:

Steve Golsby, a Non-executive Director, who joined the Remuneration Committee on 2 October 2017, will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 February 2019. Deanna Oppenheimer, a Non-executive Director and current Chair of the Remuneration Committee, will remain a member of the Remuneration Committee following her stepping down as Chair.

Stewart Gilliland, a Non-executive Director, will join the Audit Committee with effect from 27 November 2018.

