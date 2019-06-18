Tesco : Capital Markets Day

Tuesday 18th June 2019

Capital Markets Day

Tesco PLC is today hosting a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts at the company's head office in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire. Attendance to the event will be by invitation only.

We will provide insight into the 'Untapped Value Opportunities' that are available across three pillars: Product, Channel and Customer. We will also cover some of the further opportunities we have to 'max the mix' across the Group. The event will include presentations, breakout sessions and Q&A led by the executive and wider management team. The day will commence at 9.00am and finish at around 4.00pm.

Presentation materials will be made available on www.tescoplc.com/CMD2019from 9.00am. No new material disclosures will be made during the event.

Our next update to the market will be our Interim results, which are due to be released on Wednesday 2 October 2019.

