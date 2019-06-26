Tesco : Environmental, Social and Governance Event

Wednesday 26th June 2019
Environmental, Social and Governance Event
Tesco PLC is today hosting an Environmental, Social and Governance Event for investors and analysts at the company's head office in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire. Attendance to the event will be by invitation only.
We will outline how we are embedding sustainability into our business model and how we manage current and future environmental, social and governance risks. The event will include presentations and Q&A led by the executive and wider management team. The event will begin at 9.00am and is expected to conclude at around 1.30pm.
Presentation materials will be made available on www.tescoplc.com/esg2019at 9.00am. No new material disclosures will be made during the event.
Our next update to the market will be ourInterim results, which are due to be released on Wednesday 2 October 2019.
Enquiries:
|
Investors
|
Chris Griffith
|
01707 912 900
|
Media
|
Christine Heffernan
|
01707 918 701
