Tesco : Environmental, Social and Governance Event

06/26/2019 | 03:17am EDT

Wednesday 26th June 2019

Environmental, Social and Governance Event

Tesco PLC is today hosting an Environmental, Social and Governance Event for investors and analysts at the company's head office in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire. Attendance to the event will be by invitation only.

We will outline how we are embedding sustainability into our business model and how we manage current and future environmental, social and governance risks. The event will include presentations and Q&A led by the executive and wider management team. The event will begin at 9.00am and is expected to conclude at around 1.30pm.

Presentation materials will be made available on www.tescoplc.com/esg2019at 9.00am. No new material disclosures will be made during the event.

Our next update to the market will be ourInterim results, which are due to be released on Wednesday 2 October 2019.

END

Enquiries:

Investors

Chris Griffith

01707 912 900

Media

Christine Heffernan

01707 918 701

Disclaimer

Tesco plc published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 07:16:04 UTC
