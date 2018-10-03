Log in
TESCO (TSCO)
Tesco : Half-year Report of Tesco PLC

10/03/2018 | 08:18am BST

3 October 2018

TESCO CORPORATE TREASURY SERVICES PLC

TESCO PLC INTERIM RESULTS 2018/19

Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC (TCTS) hereby notes the announcement made this morning by its parent company, Tesco PLC, in respect of Tesco PLC's interim results 2018/19 (the Announcement).

TCTS has made this announcement to ensure that holders of its listed securities are fully appraised of Tesco PLC's Announcement.

A copy of the announcement is available at:

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/TSCO/13814054.html

To view the Announcement in full, please paste the above URL into the address of your browser.

Enquiries:

Group Company Secretary:

Robert Welch

07793 222569

Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC

Tesco House

Shire Park

Kestrel Way

Welwyn Garden City

Hertfordshire

AL7 1GA

LEI Number: 21380018AJDKNF3A6712

Disclaimer

Tesco plc published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 07:17:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 64 193 M
EBIT 2019 2 111 M
Net income 2019 1 248 M
Debt 2019 2 457 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 17,82
P/E ratio 2020 14,80
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capitalization 23 034 M
Technical analysis trends TESCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,67  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operating Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO12.40%29 956
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.54%39 476
SYSCO CORPORATION20.25%37 959
AHOLD DELHAIZE5.64%27 902
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD2.20%26 409
KROGER5.94%22 926
