Tesco    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO (TSCO)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/21 02:36:33 pm
238.15 GBp   -0.31%
Tesco : Increasing the number of Rainforest Alliance Certified products on our shelves

09/21/2018 | 02:04pm CEST

21 Sep 2018

In our Little Helps Plan we set ourselves a target to help make sustainable products affordable and accessible for all.

In order to meet that target it's important we do everything we can to make sure our customers know the products they buy are sustainably sourced, in a way that helps protect local communities as well as the planet.

As you browse the aisles of your local Tesco store, you may notice a green frog on some of our products like bananas, tea, coffee and chocolate. This means the product, or one of its key ingredients, has been sourced from a Rainforest Alliance Certified farm.

The frog logo is an easy and accessible way of reassuring our customers that the product behind it is responsibly sourced. That's because Rainforest Alliance Certified farms around the world adopt good agricultural practices, have better working conditions and reduced pesticide use, as well as higher incomes for farmers.

We think this is really important and that's why at Tesco we're committed to increasing the number of products on our shelves that are certified by Rainforest Alliance. We've set the ambitious target that by the end of 2018 100% of our own brand tea, coffee, chocolate and bananas will be sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. You will be able to easily identify these products on the shelves by the green frog.

Our collaboration with Rainforest Alliance builds on the wider work we have done in partnership with suppliers to ensure customers can buy great quality, healthy and sustainable products at Tesco. Our commitments include a Fair for Farmers Guarantee for fresh milk, high-value contracts for British potato growers, a pledge to stop selling caged eggs by 2025 and our leading work to source sustainable wild fish, in partnership with the Marine Stewardship Council.

Disclaimer

Tesco plc published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 12:03:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 64 145 M
EBIT 2019 2 113 M
Net income 2019 1 247 M
Debt 2019 2 482 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 18,11
P/E ratio 2020 15,03
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 23 395 M
Chart TESCO
Duration : Period :
Tesco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,67  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operating Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO14.17%31 030
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.52%39 425
SYSCO CORPORATION20.07%38 094
AHOLD DELHAIZE3.26%27 813
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD0.00%26 161
KROGER5.21%23 247
