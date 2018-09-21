Tesco : Increasing the number of Rainforest Alliance Certified products on our shelves

21 Sep 2018

In our Little Helps Plan we set ourselves a target to help make sustainable products affordable and accessible for all.

In order to meet that target it's important we do everything we can to make sure our customers know the products they buy are sustainably sourced, in a way that helps protect local communities as well as the planet.

As you browse the aisles of your local Tesco store, you may notice a green frog on some of our products like bananas, tea, coffee and chocolate. This means the product, or one of its key ingredients, has been sourced from a Rainforest Alliance Certified farm.

The frog logo is an easy and accessible way of reassuring our customers that the product behind it is responsibly sourced. That's because Rainforest Alliance Certified farms around the world adopt good agricultural practices, have better working conditions and reduced pesticide use, as well as higher incomes for farmers.

We think this is really important and that's why at Tesco we're committed to increasing the number of products on our shelves that are certified by Rainforest Alliance. We've set the ambitious target that by the end of 2018 100% of our own brand tea, coffee, chocolate and bananas will be sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. You will be able to easily identify these products on the shelves by the green frog.

Our collaboration with Rainforest Alliance builds on the wider work we have done in partnership with suppliers to ensure customers can buy great quality, healthy and sustainable products at Tesco. Our commitments include a Fair for Farmers Guarantee for fresh milk, high-value contracts for British potato growers, a pledge to stop selling caged eggs by 2025 and our leading work to source sustainable wild fish, in partnership with the Marine Stewardship Council.