Tesco : Jamie Oliver joins Tesco to help make healthier eating a little easier

10 Sep 2018

• Jamie Oliver to join Tesco in its work to help make healthier choices a little easier for customers

• Partnership announced as new survey reveals seven out of ten families want supermarkets to help them lead healthier lives and make healthier choices more affordable

Renowned chef and campaigner Jamie Oliver is joining Tesco, Britain's leading food retailer to help make it easier for the nation to eat well and live healthier lives.

As a first step this month, Jamie will front up Tesco's 'helpful little swaps' in store, where healthier alternatives offer reduced levels of sugar, salt and fat, as well as being cheaper for customers. A basket of 'helpful little swaps' will cost 12% less than a regular basket.

Jamie will also support Tesco's work to help colleagues and customers cook great value, healthier meals from scratch.

A series of healthier recipes and tips will be in store and online created for Tesco by Jamie. Many of the ingredients from the recipes will be reduced in price and placed together for convenience for customers - with a focus on British fruit and veg.

The partnership has been announced following a recent survey of over 2,000 people which found that seven out of ten families say they think supermarkets should do more to help people make healthier choices, with almost 70% also saying they would like more practical advice and inspiration on healthier alternatives.

Jamie Oliver said:

'I'm incredibly excited to be collaborating with Britain's biggest and most progressive supermarket. Over the past few years, under new leadership, Tesco has consistently raised the bar when it comes to so many important initiatives: from food waste, to leading on industry reformulation and helping kids eat more fruit with its brilliant Free Fruit for Kids in-store programme.

'These survey results back up what I hear from my audience every single day - Britain wants to know how to enjoy more of the good stuff, in easy fun and delicious ways. This makes this partnership one of the most exciting opportunities to actually get Britain eating and celebrating more of their five fruit and veg a day. I'm going to work really hard to respond to the different seasons and what the customer is asking for, by creating exciting meals, short-cuts and tips that get people really fired up to cook. Tesco's part is to make it easier and more affordable.'

Alessandra Bellini, Chief Customer Officer for Tesco said:

'Jamie's passion and skill to inspire a nation to cook, coupled with our experience and reach in providing millions of customers and colleagues with healthy, quality, affordable ingredients will be a great combination to help people take simple steps to leading healthier lives. This is a natural step in our ongoing work to make healthier eating a little easier.

'Tesco will have its third health event in store this month and we are excited to have Jamie fronting up the helpful little swaps encouraging customers to buy products lower in fat, salt and sugar, as well as tasty, healthy recipes to try.

'Together we want to make a real difference to our customers' and colleagues' health.'

The partnership with Jamie complements Tesco's Health Charity Partnership with Cancer Research UK, Diabetes UK and British Heart Foundation announced earlier this year, which aims to improve the health of colleagues, customers and their families.

Notes to Editors



The first set of recipes by Jamie Oliver which will be available in Tesco stores from September are:



Veggie Noodle Stir Fry;

Fish Finger Sarnie;

Mighty Mushroom and Kale Frittata; and

Veggie Quesadilla Bake.



Tesco has publicly committed through its Little Helps Plan to help customers make healthier food choices and support colleagues to live healthier lives. This includes:

Raising awareness and visibility of healthier choices;

Removing cost barriers to healthy eating by ensuring that customers pay the same price or less for the healthier version;

Increasing the consumption of fruit and vegetables to encourage colleagues and customers and to adopt healthier eating habits and improve their diets;

Ensuring that when we change the recipes across our own label food and drink we make them healthier as long as there is no impact on taste or quality;

Helping colleagues look after their physical and mental wellbeing so they can be at their best at work and home; and

Partnering with leading health charities to align and amplify our collective expertise and help colleagues and customers make healthier choices.

Tesco has already: