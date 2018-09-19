Log in
Tesco Launches New Discount Chain to Tackle Threat from Aldi, Lidl

09/19/2018 | 12:47pm CEST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY -0.94% 317.7 Delayed Quote.32.85%
TESCO -0.17% 234.70253 Delayed Quote.12.35%
WAL-MART STORES 0.64% 95.43 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS -2.06% 252.175 Delayed Quote.17.08%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 64 165 M
EBIT 2019 2 114 M
Net income 2019 1 247 M
Debt 2019 2 457 M
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 17,82
P/E ratio 2020 14,79
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capitalization 23 022 M
Managers
NameTitle
David Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operating Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO12.35%30 288
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.16%39 408
SYSCO CORPORATION20.29%38 198
AHOLD DELHAIZE6.17%28 814
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD1.10%25 945
KROGER5.06%22 976
