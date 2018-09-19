Log in
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
London Stock Exchange
>
Tesco
TSCO
GB0008847096
TESCO (TSCO)
Report
09/19 01:00:05 pm
09/19 01:00:05 pm
235
GBp
-0.04%
12:47p
Tesco Launches New Discount Chain to Tackle Threat from Aldi, Lid..
DJ
12:26p
Tesco takes on discount rivals with launch of Jack's
RE
11:23a
TESCO
: launches Jack's to celebrate 100 Years of Great Value
PU
Tesco Launches New Discount Chain to Tackle Threat from Aldi, Lidl
0
09/19/2018 | 12:47pm CEST
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
J SAINSBURY
-0.94%
317.7
32.85%
TESCO
-0.17%
234.70253
12.35%
WAL-MART STORES
0.64%
95.43
-3.98%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
-2.06%
252.175
17.08%
Latest news on TESCO
12:47p
Tesco Launches New Discount Chain to Tackle Threat from Aldi, Lidl
DJ
12:26p
Tesco takes on discount rivals with launch of Jack's
RE
11:23a
TESCO
: launches Jack's to celebrate 100 Years of Great Value
PU
01:17a
Tesco takes on German rivals with new discount store format
RE
09/18
UK Grocers Sales Increase Thanks to Warm Weather
DJ
09/16
TESCO
: Braves Legal Minefield To Launch Discount Store Jack's
AQ
09/13
Morrisons expects to grow regardless of Brexit deal
RE
09/13
TESCO
: At last – no fuss avocado that easily pulls away from its skin lau..
PU
09/12
TESCO
: to Reveal New Discount Brand Next Week -BBC News
DJ
09/12
TESCO
: BrewDog’s new “Lost Lager” found exclusively at Tesco ..
PU
07/02
Tesco and Carrefour in purchasing pact
04/30
Sprint And T-Mobile Unite Forces (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast)
04/30
WALL STREET BREAKFAST
: Week Begins With Flurry Of Dealmaking
04/30
Walmart's Asda confirms Sainsbury merger
04/11
Tesco's (TSCDF) CEO Dave Lewis on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019
64 165 M
EBIT 2019
2 114 M
Net income 2019
1 247 M
Debt 2019
2 457 M
Yield 2019
2,15%
P/E ratio 2019
17,82
P/E ratio 2020
14,79
EV / Sales 2019
0,40x
EV / Sales 2020
0,37x
Capitalization
23 022 M
Chart TESCO
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TESCO
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Average target price
2,67 GBP
Spread / Average Target
14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
David Lewis
Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan
Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett
Chief Operating Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers
Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
TESCO
12.35%
30 288
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
6.16%
39 408
SYSCO CORPORATION
20.29%
38 198
AHOLD DELHAIZE
6.17%
28 814
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD
1.10%
25 945
KROGER
5.06%
22 976
