Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO (TSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesco : Proud to support local communities across the East Midlands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 12:33am CEST

18 Oct 2018

The way shopping is changing has made me reflect on my own role overseeing supermarkets in and around my city.

From my time working in the retail sector, I've always been fascinated by the way people shop. It's a subject more and more people have wanted to chat to me about recently.

That's because retail is so often making headlines at the moment, both in the national news and here in Nottingham. A third of people in Nottingham believe retail is the industry with the biggest impact in driving economic prosperity in the area, and when you consider it accounts for 10% of jobs in the East Midlands , you can see why.

For me and my colleagues, Tesco is a place where we work to support our families. We employ more than 600 full-time colleagues in Nottingham in jobs that help them get on, on their own terms.

Take Balazs. Balazs joined Tesco in June 2015 as a Grocery colleague working nights. He has since completed an apprenticeship with us and is ready to begin the next stage of his journey with Tesco and will be going to the Beeston Extra store to complete a placement as a Grocery Team Manager.

Our contribution goes a lot further than being an employer though. Earlier this year, KPMG published a report examining Tesco's contribution in communities across the country. We call it Value in Your Town. The report opened my eyes to the contribution we make to communities across Nottingham and the UK as a whole.

Our Community Food Connection programme, delivered in partnership with FareShare, links our stores in Nottingham to local charities and community groups to ensure that no good food goes to waste. In Nottingham, we've donated enough food to provide 20,000 meals to people who need them.

We're also making a positive contribution in Nottingham through our Bags of Help scheme, where the money raised by the sale of carrier bags is being used to fund local projects that have been nominated by Tesco colleagues and customers. Last year we donated over £121,000 to community projects in and around Nottingham - in fact, maybe you were one of the customers who voted for Rainbow Stripes, a group that runs live music workshops for children.

I'm clear that my number one job is still to make it easier for Nottingham's families to enjoy good quality, affordable food. But I'm proud to be part of something even bigger than that - from helping local businesses grow, to creating rewarding jobs, to giving back to the local community.

People in Nottingham have mixed feelings about how the general economic situation in our city will change over the next 12 months - 14% think it will get a little better, 28% think it'll get a little worse. I don't have a crystal ball, but I can say that we'll keep working hard to serve Nottingham better in the future.

For more information on Tesco's contribution in your local area, visit tescoplc.com|valueinyourtown

Disclaimer

Tesco plc published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 22:32:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESCO
12:33aTESCO : Proud to support local communities across the East Midlands
PU
10/18TESCO : Great news for parents as more than half of Tesco’s top 10 toys th..
PU
10/18TESCO : Volunteer for our Christmas Food Collection
PU
10/18TESCO : Two Jack’s stores open in Cheshire and the Midlands
PU
10/17BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : wins key AGM votes including re-election of its chairman
RE
10/17Carrefour confident over overhaul as third-quarter sales accelerate
RE
10/17WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons promotion puts finance chief in pole positi..
RE
10/16Sainsbury's-Asda deal gets boost as UK includes discounters in probe
RE
10/16Tesco and Sainsbury's post weak growth, lose market share - Kantar Worldpanel
RE
10/16U.K. Grocers' Sales Continue Rising in Autumn After Summer Spending
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/18Kennox Strategic Value Fund Q3 2018 Investment Report 
10/05RALLYE : 15% Fixed Income At The Casino 
10/04Interactive Brokers - Tesco's Earnings Spur Sour Sentiment As UK Retail Secto.. 
10/03Tesco PLC (TSCDF) CEO Dave Lewis on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
10/03Tesco PLC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 64 540 M
EBIT 2019 2 100 M
Net income 2019 1 200 M
Debt 2019 2 439 M
Yield 2019 2,41%
P/E ratio 2019 16,60
P/E ratio 2020 13,13
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 21 106 M
Chart TESCO
Duration : Period :
Tesco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2,68  GBP
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operating Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO3.23%27 637
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.06%37 712
SYSCO CORPORATION13.32%36 646
AHOLD DELHAIZE7.22%26 727
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD0.59%25 622
KROGER-1.93%21 762
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.