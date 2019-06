--Royal Bank of Scotland Group is tabling a bid for Tesco GBP3.7 billion book of mortgages, Sky News reports.

--According to Sky News, state-backed RBS is among the initial bidders for the supermarket's home-loan portfolio. If RBS succeeds, this would be its biggest acquisition since it was bailed out by the U.K. government in 2008.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2L4TM16

