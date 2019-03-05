Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO

(TSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/05 04:53:35 am
230.35 GBp   +0.50%
04:25aTESCO : Rule 19.6 (c) announcement
PU
04:25aTESCO : Rule 19.6(c) announcement
PU
03/04TESCO : Green-minded Brits create record demand for vegan eco-cleaning products
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesco : Rule 19.6(c) announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 04:25am EST

THE FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF RULE 19.6(C) OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE 'CODE'), WHICH, INTER ALIA, REQUIRES A PARTY TO AN OFFER TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE END OF A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS FROM THE DATE ON WHICH THE OFFER PERIOD ENDED CONFIRMING WHETHER IT HAS TAKEN, OR NOT TAKEN, THE COURSE OF ACTION SET OUT IN ITS STATED INTENTIONS.

5 March 2019

TESCO PLC

Rule 19.6(c) confirmation with respect to stated post-offer intentions with regard to Booker Group plc

Tesco PLC ('Tesco' or the 'Company') announces that, further to the completion of its recommended share and cash merger with Booker Group plc, which was implemented by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006, and which became effective on 5 March 2018, it has duly confirmed in writing to The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with the requirements of Rule 19.6(c) of the Code that the Company has complied with its post-offer statements of intent made pursuant to Rules 2.7(c)(iv) and 24.2 of the Code, as originally detailed in its announcement of 27 January 2017 and the scheme document published on 5 February 2018.

Enquiries

Tesco

Investor Relations: Chris Griffith +44 (0) 1707 912 900

Media: Christine Heffernan +44 (0) 1707 918 701

Greenhill(financial adviser to Tesco)

David Wyles +44(0) 207 198 7400

Charles Gournay

Greenhill, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively for Tesco and no one else in connection with the matter set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Tesco for providing the protections afforded to clients of Greenhill nor for providing advice in connection with the matter referred to in this announcement.

LEI Number: 2138002P5RNKC5W2JZ46

Disclaimer

Tesco plc published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 09:24:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESCO
04:25aTESCO : Rule 19.6 (c) announcement
PU
04:25aTESCO : Rule 19.6(c) announcement
PU
03/04TESCO : Green-minded Brits create record demand for vegan eco-cleaning products
PU
02/28French supermarket operator Carrefour raises cost savings goal
RE
02/27M&S food to go online in $2 billion Ocado joint venture
RE
02/22U.K.'s Fraud Agency Won't Prosecute Individuals in Rolls-Royce Corruption Cas..
DJ
02/22For Sainsbury and Asda, watchdog's analysis leaves merger in serious doubt
RE
02/21U.K. Regulators Sniff at Walmart Deal -- WSJ
DJ
02/20LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Sainsbury's sinks but Lloyds, trade hopes lift FTSE 100
RE
02/20Sainsbury's-Asda deal in jeopardy as UK regulator condemns plan
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 64 162 M
EBIT 2019 2 066 M
Net income 2019 1 168 M
Debt 2019 2 478 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 18,63
P/E ratio 2020 14,60
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 22 456 M
Chart TESCO
Duration : Period :
Tesco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2,67  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operating Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO20.57%29 554
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.31%38 754
SYSCO CORPORATION7.85%34 684
AHOLD DELHAIZE0.84%30 497
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD-2.01%26 724
KROGER1.89%23 398
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.