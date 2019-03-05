Tesco : Rule 19.6 (c) announcement

5 March 2019

Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC

Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC (TCTS) hereby notes the announcement made by its parent company, Tesco PLC, in respect of Tesco PLC's compliance with Rule 19.6(c) of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers in connection with Tesco PLC's merger with the Booker Group on 5 March 2018 (the Announcement).

TCTS has made this announcement to ensure that holders of its listed securities are fully appraised of Tesco PLC's announcements.

A copy of the Announcement is available at:

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/TSCO/13990460.html

To view the Announcement in full, please paste the relevant URL into the address of your browser.

Enquiries:

Group Company Secretary: Robert Welch 07793 222569

Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC

Tesco House

Shire Park

Kestrel Way

Welwyn Garden City

Hertfordshire

AL7 1GA

LEI Number: 21380018AJDKNF3A6712