Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO

(TSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesco : launches new 'Meat & Veg' range to help health conscious customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 11:18am EDT

18 Apr 2019

In its latest bid to help customers live healthier lives, Tesco has bolstered its range of meat by launching a new 'Meat & Veg' range.

The selection of lamb and beef products are expertly combined with vegetables to ensure meals are healthier, as well as reduce time in the kitchen.

The new range has been developed in response to customers increasingly demanding healthier, more sustainable and convenient products. In addition, more than two thirds of Britain's flexitarians actively looking to reduce their meat consumption (YouGov). *

The new 'Meat & Veg' range helps make scratch cooking easier, removing the need to buy vegetables separately to make the base of popular dishes such as bolognese, lasagne or meatballs. Created by expert chefs at Tesco, 'the 'Meat & Veg' range champions vegetables as flavour enhancers to provide sweetness to home cooked dishes, with an average of 35% of the products being vegetables. From carrots and onions for burgers to red peppers and carrots for koftas, there's no need to worry about the time consuming, peeling and chopping.

Latest figures show an estimated 22 million British people identify as flexitarian** and aim to lead a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle through their diet. Tesco believes the single biggest impact it can make in promoting health and sustainability in the next decade is by encouraging shoppers to enjoy a diet of more vegetables and less meat. Having recently introduced vegan foods into the meat aisle and with an ever-growing vegan and vegetarian selection, there may never have been a healthier and more sustainable time to shop at Tesco.

Director of Meat, Fish and Poultry at Tesco, Mark Suddaby said:

'We are always looking to provide quick and easy ways for customers to make healthier, more sustainable choices. Our new 'Meat & veg' range provides our customers with one of their five a day, helping adults and children effortlessly add more vegetables to their diets.'

The range is available in multiple pack sizes (250g, 500g, 750g) to cater to solo-diners, couples and families alike.

ENDS

Note to editors
Please find products in the 'Meat & Veg' range, pack weights and prices below.

• Tesco Meat & Veg 4 Beef, Carrot & Onion Burgers
(454g, £2.50)

• Tesco Meat & Veg 8 Beef, Red Pepper & Carrot Koftas
(600g £3.00)

• Tesco Meat & Veg Lamb, Carrot & Onion Mince
(500g, £4.00)

• Tesco Meat & Veg 12 Beef, Carrot & Onion Meatballs
(336g, £4.00)

• Tesco Meat & Veg Lean Beef, Carrot and Onion Mince
(250g, £2.19)
(500g, £3.39)
(750g, £4.50)

References
* YouGov Whitepaper - Is the future of food flexitarian? YouGov analysis of Brits' dietary habits and attitudes to meat consumption
** London Evening Standard, Tom Powell - 'Flexitarian' diets key to cutting climate change' based on study by Dr Marco Springman at University of Oxford.

For more information please contact the Tesco Press Office on 01707 918 701
We are a team of over 440,000 colleagues dedicated to serving customers a little better every day.

Disclaimer

Tesco plc published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 15:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESCO
11:18aTESCO : launches new 'Meat & Veg' range to help health conscious customers
PU
07:43aTESCO : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
PU
04/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 inches lower, Brexit summit in focus; Indivior ..
RE
04/10TESCO : Correction to Tesco Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Story
DJ
04/10TESCO : Fiscal Year 2019 Profits Beat Forecasts; Jack's Has Strong Start -- Earn..
DJ
04/10TESCO : profits jump as Britons keep spending despite 'Brexit fatigue'
RE
04/10TESCO : Preliminary results of Tesco PLC
PU
04/10TESCO : Preliminary Results 2018/19
PU
04/10TESCO : Fiscal Year 2019 Pretax Profit Rose 29%
DJ
04/07TESCO : Changing shopping habits prompt Tesco to offer new vegan foods in the me..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 65 212 M
EBIT 2020 2 445 M
Net income 2020 1 570 M
Debt 2020 1 552 M
Yield 2020 3,18%
P/E ratio 2020 15,59
P/E ratio 2021 13,65
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Capitalization 24 513 M
Chart TESCO
Duration : Period :
Tesco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,71  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operating Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO31.67%31 986
SYSCO CORPORATION11.87%36 271
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.59%30 076
AHOLD DELHAIZE-0.05%29 515
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD5.57%29 397
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%21 822
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About