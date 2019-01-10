Log in
TESCO (TSCO)

TESCO (TSCO)
Tesco : outperforms market with 2.2 percent rise in Christmas sales

01/10/2019 | 02:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesco supermarket is seen at dusk in an 'art deco' style building at Perivale in west London

LONDON (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, beat forecasts with a 2.2 percent rise in like-for-like sales in Britain for the key Christmas period, saying it outperformed the market in food, clothing and general merchandise.

Analysts had forecast a rise of 1.0 to 1.5 percent for the six weeks to Jan. 5.

Chief Executive Dave Lewis said: "In the UK we delivered significant improvements in our competitive offer and this is reflected in a very strong Christmas performance which was ahead of the market."

Tesco also reported on Thursday a 0.7 percent rise in UK same store sales for its third quarter to Nov. 24 and said it was confident in its outlook for the full year.

Analysts had forecast UK like-for-like sales growth of 0.5 to 1.0 percent for the third quarter, having reported growth of 2.5 percent for the second quarter.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 64 380 M
EBIT 2019 2 067 M
Net income 2019 1 185 M
Debt 2019 2 635 M
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 17,33
P/E ratio 2020 13,44
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 20 743 M
Chart TESCO
Duration : Period :
Tesco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,67  GBP
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operating Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO11.42%26 521
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.73%39 933
SYSCO CORPORATION0.19%32 123
AHOLD DELHAIZE1.45%30 139
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD0.88%27 970
KROGER3.49%22 273
