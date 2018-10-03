Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO (TSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/03 10:15:13 am
220.35 GBp   -6.31%
09:18aTESCO : profit hit by weak sales in Europe and Asia
RE
09:18aTESCO : Half-year Report of Tesco PLC
PU
08:42aTESCO : Says 1st Half Pretax Profit Rose 2%, Raises Interim Dividend
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesco : profit hit by weak sales in Europe and Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 09:18am CEST
A company logo is pictured outside a Tesco supermarket in Altrincham

LONDON (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, undershot first-half profit forecasts on Wednesday after weak trading in central Europe and Asia took the shine off accelerating sales in its core UK business.

The company, which this year acquired wholesaler Booker, reported operating profit before one-off items of 933 million pounds, up 24 percent but short of the 978 million pounds analysts had expected.

Shares in Tesco, up 12 percent so far this year, fell 5.4 percent in early trading to 222 pence.

Chief Executive Dave Lewis said the group had grown sales in its home market, boosted by Booker and strong summer trading, and said it was "firmly on track" to hit its medium-term ambitions.

UK like-for-like sales rose 2.5 percent in the second quarter, up from a 2.1 percent in the first, but sales fell by 2 percent in Europe and by 4.8 percent in Asia.

"The step up in the second quarter is driven mainly by the UK & Republic of Ireland and delivers our eleventh consecutive quarter of growth," he said.

Lewis has been rebuilding Tesco since 2014, when an accounting scandal capped a dramatic downturn in trading.

He has lowered Tesco's prices versus all its major competitors, streamlined product ranges and improved their quality, while raising store standards and transforming relationships with suppliers.

The company said it had relaunched 5,038 of 10,000 own-brand products and attracted more than 189,500 new customers.

Tesco is aiming to make cost savings of 1.5 billion pounds, generate 9 billion pounds of retail cash and earn between 3.5 and 4 pence of operating profit for every pound customers spend by the end of its 2019-20 financial year. It had a margin of 2.94 percent in the first half.

Lewis said the challenging conditions in its two biggest markets in central Europe and Asia - Poland and Thailand - did not imperil its medium-term margin target.

(Reporting by James Davey and Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESCO
09:18aTESCO : profit hit by weak sales in Europe and Asia
RE
09:18aTESCO : Half-year Report of Tesco PLC
PU
08:42aTESCO : Says 1st Half Pretax Profit Rose 2%, Raises Interim Dividend
DJ
08:08aTESCO : Interim Results 2018/19
PU
10/01TESCO : Proud to support local communities across the West Midlands
PU
10/01TESCO : Reaches GBP16.4 Million Settlement With U.K's FCA Over Cyberattack
DJ
10/01TESCO : Bank agrees settlement with FCA
PU
10/01TESCO : Settlement with Financial Conduct Authority
PU
09/30TESCO : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
09/28TESCO : Exclusively at Tesco - great products at great value
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/02Tesco and Carrefour in purchasing pact 
04/30Sprint And T-Mobile Unite Forces (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
04/30WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Week Begins With Flurry Of Dealmaking 
04/30Walmart's Asda confirms Sainsbury merger 
04/11Tesco's (TSCDF) CEO Dave Lewis on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 64 193 M
EBIT 2019 2 111 M
Net income 2019 1 248 M
Debt 2019 2 457 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 17,82
P/E ratio 2020 14,80
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capitalization 23 034 M
Chart TESCO
Duration : Period :
Tesco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,67  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operating Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO12.40%29 956
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.54%39 476
SYSCO CORPORATION20.25%37 959
AHOLD DELHAIZE5.64%27 902
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD2.20%26 409
KROGER5.94%22 926
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.