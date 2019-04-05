Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO

(TSCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/05 09:33:06 am
236.85 GBp   +0.28%
09:20aTESCO : to report jump in profit as key targets loom
RE
09:15aTESCO PLC : annual earnings release
06:47aTESCO : Is Canceling, Postponing Promotions on Brexit Concerns -The Grocer
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesco : to report jump in profit as key targets loom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 09:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured outside a Tesco supermarket in Altrincham

LONDON (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, is expected to report on Wednesday a 27 percent jump in full-year profit, putting it firmly on track to meet the medium-term targets Chief Executive Dave Lewis set out in 2016, despite the cloud of Brexit.

The supermarket group, currently celebrating its 100th year, is being rebuilt by Lewis following a 2014 accounting scandal.

Analysts on average expect Tesco to report operating profit before exceptional items of 2.08 billion pounds for its financial year ended Feb. 23, up from 1.64 billion pounds in 2017-18.

The group will also report sales for its fourth quarter. Having reported twelve consecutive quarters of like-for-like growth, a 13th is expected.

Tesco has a leading 27.4 percent share of Britain's grocery market, according to the latest industry data, and looks set to retain that place after the competition regulator said in February it was minded to block Sainsbury's 7.3 billion pound takeover of Walmart's Asda.

Former Unilever executive Lewis has steered a steady recovery after the accounting scandal capped a dramatic downturn in Tesco's trading.

The 2018-19 results reflect transformed relationships with suppliers, lower prices versus major competitors, simplified and better quality product ranges and improved store standards.

Lewis has also been active in pursuing growth avenues. He has bought wholesaler Booker for nearly 4 billion pounds, formed a global purchasing alliance with France's Carrefour and launched a new discount format called Jack's.

Shares in Tesco have risen by nearly a quarter this year.

Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne said the results "will focus investors' minds on the quality of the turnaround, the level of cash generation from the core business and the level of growth from Booker."

Lewis set out a plan in October 2016 to reduce Tesco's operating costs by 1.5 billion pounds over three years through efficiencies in its distribution network and stores and from procurement savings.

Tesco needs the savings to help achieve its key group margin target of earning between 3.5 and 4 pence of operating profit for every pound customers spend by the end of its 2019-20 fiscal year. Group operating margin was 2.9 percent in 2017-18.

Shore Capital analyst Clive Black said that given Tesco's progress the results could shed light on the prospects for a notable share buy-back or special dividends.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESCO
09:20aTESCO : to report jump in profit as key targets loom
RE
09:15aTESCO PLC : annual earnings release
06:47aTESCO : Is Canceling, Postponing Promotions on Brexit Concerns -The Grocer
DJ
04/03TESCO : to cut the price of some of the UK's favourite toys in April half-price ..
PU
04/02ASDA OVERTAKES SUITOR SAINSBURY TO B : Kantar
RE
04/02Asda overtakes suitor Sainsbury to become UK's No. 2 supermarket - Kantar
RE
04/02TESCO : trials technology that makes all plastic packaging recyclable
PU
03/29UK's top fraud prosecutor backs U.S.-style plea bargaining deals
RE
03/29TESCO : Joining forces to mark WWF's Earth Hour
PU
03/29TESCO : BCC Annual Conference 2019 speech by Dave Lewis
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 64 140 M
EBIT 2019 2 072 M
Net income 2019 1 173 M
Debt 2019 2 579 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 19,16
P/E ratio 2020 15,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 23 132 M
Chart TESCO
Duration : Period :
Tesco Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,68  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operating Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO24.25%30 054
SYSCO CORPORATION6.08%34 289
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.63%33 277
AHOLD DELHAIZE5.53%30 913
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD4.32%28 957
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%21 601
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About