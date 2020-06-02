Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco PLC    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 06/02 05:20:41 am
227.05 GBX   -2.09%
05:09aFinance chief who guided Tesco from scandal to turnaround to retire
RE
02:20aTESCO : CFO to Retire Next Year
DJ
02:06aTESCO : Alan Stewart, Chief Financial Officer, to retire from Tesco
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Finance chief who guided Tesco from scandal to turnaround to retire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 05:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesco Chief Financial Officer, Alan Stewart speaks at an analyst presentation in London

By James Davey

Tesco's finance chief, who helped steer the group from an accounting scandal to a successful turnaround, is to retire, setting the stage for an entirely new top executive team at Britain's biggest retailer by next May.

Alan Stewart will depart next April, Tesco said on Tuesday, six months after CEO Dave Lewis is due to step down and be replaced by Ken Murphy, a former executive at healthcare group Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Tesco was on its knees in September 2014 when Stewart left Marks & Spencer to join the supermarket group as chief financial officer. The accounting scandal knocked millions off Tesco's profits and billions from its share price.

In April 2015 the group reported an annual loss of 6.4 billion pounds ($8 billion), one of the biggest in British corporate history.

But by October last year Lewis, CEO since 2014, declared Tesco's turnaround complete and this April it reported annual core profits of 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion).

"Along with Dave Lewis, he (Stewart) is a key component in effectively saving Tesco," said Shore Capital analyst Clive Black.

Shares in Tesco were down 1.8% at 0852 GMT, extending 2020 losses to 10.7%.

Tesco said in its statement that Stewart had led its corporate restructuring, rebuilt its balance sheet, guided it back to investment grade and played a huge role in the financial transformation of the business in the last six years.

Stewart will leave on April 30, 2021, and the board will now conduct a thorough search both internally and externally to identify a successor, it said.

That means from May 2021, Tesco Chairman John Allan will have a totally new main board executive team.

Tesco said Stewart has been granted "good leaver" status for his various deferred bonuses and share schemes, conditional on him not taking up employment as a director, consultant or adviser with retail sector competitors for six months after he leaves.

($1 = 0.7991 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young and Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC 2.44% 519.2 Delayed Quote.-32.01%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 2.37% 102.1 Delayed Quote.-53.22%
TEAM, INC. 5.88% 5.22 Delayed Quote.-67.31%
TESCO PLC -1.79% 227.895 Delayed Quote.-9.13%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 0.84% 43.3 Delayed Quote.-26.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TESCO PLC
05:09aFinance chief who guided Tesco from scandal to turnaround to retire
RE
02:20aTESCO : CFO to Retire Next Year
DJ
02:06aTESCO : Alan Stewart, Chief Financial Officer, to retire from Tesco
PU
05/28SIMON ROBERTS : Sainsbury's new boss Roberts faces unexpected in-tray
RE
05/27UK lockdown drives fastest growth in grocery sales for over 25 years
RE
05/27TESCO : and Jamie Oliver provide lifeline for British cheesemakers under threat ..
PU
05/27Online UK grocery spending hits record in lockdown shopping spree
RE
05/26TESCO : White eggs back on Tesco shelves for first time since 1980s
PU
05/21SIME DARBY : Bhd 3Q Net Profit Fell 48%
DJ
05/21TESCO PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 59 209 M 74 076 M 74 076 M
Net income 2021 3 019 M 3 777 M 3 777 M
Net Debt 2021 10 005 M 12 518 M 12 518 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,52x
Yield 2021 3,58%
Capitalization 22 576 M 28 140 M 28 245 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 405 506
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 275,89 GBp
Last Close Price 231,90 GBp
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operations Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC-9.13%28 140
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-2.43%29 575
SYSCO CORPORATION-33.15%28 000
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.25%27 065
KROGER12.07%25 645
CP ALL-2.08%19 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group