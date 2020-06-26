Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco PLC    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesco : 1Q 2021 Like-For-Like Sales Rose 7.9%; Warns of Fiscal Year Operating Loss at Tesco Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 02:45am EDT

By Sabela Ojea

Tesco PLC said Friday that like-for-like sales growth was 7.9% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and warned of closing the financial year with Tesco Bank reporting a significant operating loss due to a rise in provisions for potential bad debts.

The U.K.'s biggest grocer by market share said group sales were 13.38 billion pounds ($16.62 billion) in the quarter ended May 30.

The company said that the U.K. and Republic of Ireland contributed GBP12.21 billion in revenue during the period, which represents a 8.2% increase on a like-for-like basis.

The London-listed company also said that U.K. online grocery sales were up from around 9% to over 16% of its total U.K. sales. It added that online sales run rate shows a growth in sales of around GBP2 billion this year.

Regarding its Tesco Bank business, the grocer said that it expects to report an operating loss of between GBP175 million and GBP200 million for the financial year after posting GBP198 million in sales for the first quarter.

Tesco said April 8 that it expected to book costs of between GBP650 million and GBP925 million, which included a rise in costs in payroll, distribution and store expenses. In total, it now said that it anticipates incremental costs for the U.K. for fiscal 2021 of GBP840 million.

"In just five weeks, we doubled our online capacity to help support our most vulnerable customers and transformed our stores with extensive social distancing measures so that everyone who was able to shop in store could do so safely," Chief Executive Dave Lewis said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TESCO PLC
03:14aTESCO : Additional information pack
PU
02:45aTESCO : 1Q 2021 Like-For-Like Sales Rose 7.9%; Warns of Fiscal Year Operating Lo..
DJ
02:39aBritain's lockdown drives Tesco's sales and costs higher
RE
02:09aTESCO : First Quarter Trading Statement 2020/21
PU
06/24TESCO : Second chance spuds
PU
06/23TESCO PLC : quaterly sales release
06/23UK grocery sales surge as Britons shop online, locally during lockdown
RE
06/23Convenience grocery stores outperform as Britons shop local - Nielsen
RE
06/19TESCO : sells Polish business to Salling Group for £181mn
AQ
06/18TESCO : Thai Merger Control – Roadblock To Tesco's Multibillion-Dollar Dea..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 59 237 M 73 547 M 73 547 M
Net income 2021 1 177 M 1 462 M 1 462 M
Net Debt 2021 9 876 M 12 261 M 12 261 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 3,60%
Capitalization 22 041 M 27 357 M 27 365 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 405 506
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 275,89 GBX
Last Close Price 226,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operations Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC-11.29%27 357
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-0.28%31 317
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.7.24%28 484
SYSCO CORPORATION-35.70%27 858
KROGER13.07%25 803
CP ALL-8.30%19 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group