Tesco : Appointment of Non Executive Director

Tesco Personal Finance PLC: RNS Announcement

Tesco Bank appoints Sir John Kingman as Non-executive Director

7 October 2019

Tesco Personal Finance plc (Tesco Bank) has appointed Sir John Kingman to the board as a Non-executive Director with effect from 1 November 2019.

Sir John brings considerable financial services experience, having been closely involved in the UK Government's response to the financial crisis as Second Permanent Secretary to HM Treasury. In this role, he was responsible for policy relating to business, financial services and infrastructure. He was also the first Chief Executive of UK Financial Investments Ltd, the government body charged with managing the taxpayer's banking interests.

In 2018, he was appointed to lead an independent review of the Financial Reporting Council, recommending its replacement by a new and strengthened Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority - a process which is currently underway.

He is also Chairman of Legal & General and UK Research and Innovation.

Graham Pimlott, Chairman of Tesco Bank, commented: 'I am delighted to welcome Sir John to the board. His experience speaks for itself and will be invaluable as we drive the change required to ensure the Bank can best serve a broad range of Tesco customers.'

There are no additional matters that would require disclosure under LR 9.6.13 R (1) to (6) in respect of Sir John Kingman.

Notes

Sir John holds the following external appointments:

• Chair, Legal & General

• Deputy Chair, National Gallery

• Trustee, Royal Opera House Covent Garden Foundation

• Chair, UK Research and Innovation

