TESCO PLC

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report  
News 
News

Tesco : Appointment of Non Executive Director

10/07/2019 | 02:32am EDT

Tesco Personal Finance PLC: RNS Announcement

Tesco Bank appoints Sir John Kingman as Non-executive Director

7 October 2019

Tesco Personal Finance plc (Tesco Bank) has appointed Sir John Kingman to the board as a Non-executive Director with effect from 1 November 2019.

Sir John brings considerable financial services experience, having been closely involved in the UK Government's response to the financial crisis as Second Permanent Secretary to HM Treasury. In this role, he was responsible for policy relating to business, financial services and infrastructure. He was also the first Chief Executive of UK Financial Investments Ltd, the government body charged with managing the taxpayer's banking interests.

In 2018, he was appointed to lead an independent review of the Financial Reporting Council, recommending its replacement by a new and strengthened Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority - a process which is currently underway.

He is also Chairman of Legal & General and UK Research and Innovation.

Graham Pimlott, Chairman of Tesco Bank, commented: 'I am delighted to welcome Sir John to the board. His experience speaks for itself and will be invaluable as we drive the change required to ensure the Bank can best serve a broad range of Tesco customers.'

There are no additional matters that would require disclosure under LR 9.6.13 R (1) to (6) in respect of Sir John Kingman.

Notes

Sir John holds the following external appointments:

• Chair, Legal & General

• Deputy Chair, National Gallery

• Trustee, Royal Opera House Covent Garden Foundation

• Chair, UK Research and Innovation

For more information, please contact:

Adam Shaw (Charlotte Street Partners): adam.shaw@charlottestpartners.co.uk

07824 096155

Disclaimer

Tesco plc published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 06:31:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 64 869 M
EBIT 2020 2 971 M
Net income 2020 1 431 M
Debt 2020 12 177 M
Yield 2020 3,42%
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 23 092 M
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 274,75  GBp
Last Close Price 237,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operations Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC24.78%28 856
SYSCO CORPORATION24.72%40 746
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.46%33 815
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED23.35%31 538
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.33%27 384
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%23 851
