Tesco : Bank Appoints L&G Chairman John Kingman as Nonexecutive Director

By Sabela Ojea

Tesco financial-services arm, Tesco Bank, said Monday that it has appointed Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN.LN) Chairman John Kingman to its board as nonexecutive director, effective Nov. 1.

Mr. Kingman was closely involved in the U.K. government's response to the financial crisis as second permanent secretary to the U.K.'s Treasury, Tesco Bank said.

Mr. Kingman is also known for leading an independent review of the U.K.'s Financial Reporting Council in 2018, for which he recommended to replace it with a new Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority.

Sky News over the weekend reported that Tesco Bank would name Mr. Kingman as its next chairman, replacing Graham Pimlott.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com