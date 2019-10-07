Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tesco PLC    TSCO   GB0008847096

TESCO PLC

(TSCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesco : Bank Appoints L&G Chairman John Kingman as Nonexecutive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 07:08am EDT

By Sabela Ojea

Tesco financial-services arm, Tesco Bank, said Monday that it has appointed Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN.LN) Chairman John Kingman to its board as nonexecutive director, effective Nov. 1.

Mr. Kingman was closely involved in the U.K. government's response to the financial crisis as second permanent secretary to the U.K.'s Treasury, Tesco Bank said.

Mr. Kingman is also known for leading an independent review of the U.K.'s Financial Reporting Council in 2018, for which he recommended to replace it with a new Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority.

Sky News over the weekend reported that Tesco Bank would name Mr. Kingman as its next chairman, replacing Graham Pimlott.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEGAL & GENERAL 0.34% 238.5 Delayed Quote.2.90%
TESCO PLC -0.13% 236.7 Delayed Quote.24.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESCO PLC
07:08aTESCO : Bank Appoints L&G Chairman John Kingman as Nonexecutive Director
DJ
05:58aUnilever pledges to halve its use of new plastic by 2025
RE
04:51aJOHN KINGMAN : Tesco Bank to appoint John Kingman as chairman
RE
04:49aTesco Bank to appoint John Kingman as chairman
RE
03:29aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Pepco Group appoints Tesco veteran to run PEPCO reta..
RE
02:32aTESCO : Appointment of Non Executive Director
PU
10/04LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 snatches gains at the end of its worst week in ..
RE
10/04Dudley departure forms part of change of guard at UK Plc
RE
10/03In turbulent times, Tesco's new boss has something to build on
RE
10/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : UK shares in tailspin as global woes deepen, Brexit..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 64 761 M
EBIT 2020 2 968 M
Net income 2020 1 409 M
Debt 2020 12 177 M
Yield 2020 3,43%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 23 092 M
Chart TESCO PLC
Duration : Period :
Tesco PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 274,75  GBp
Last Close Price 237,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Lewis Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Murray Allan Non-Executive Chairman
Antony John Hoggett Chief Operations Officer
Alan James Harris Stewart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guus Dekkers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESCO PLC24.78%28 856
SYSCO CORPORATION24.72%40 746
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.46%33 815
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED23.45%31 538
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.33%27 384
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%23 851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group