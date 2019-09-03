3 September 2019
TESCO CORPORATE TREASURY SERVICES PLC
Tesco Bank confirms sale of mortgage portfolio to Lloyds Banking Group
Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC (TCTS) hereby notes the announcement made by its parent company, Tesco PLC, in respect of the confirmed sale of the Tesco Bank mortgage portfolio to Lloyds Banking Group (the Announcement).
TCTS has made this announcement to ensure that holders of its listed securities are fully appraised of Tesco PLC's Announcement.
A copy of the Announcement is available at https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/TSCO/14211159.html.
To view the Announcement in full, please paste the above URL into the address of your browser.
Enquiries:
Media: Simon Rew 01707 918701
Investors: Chris Griffith 01707 912900
Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC
Tesco House
Shire Park
Kestrel Way
Welwyn Garden City
Hertfordshire
AL7 1GA
LEI Number: 21380018AJDKNF3A6712
Disclaimer
Tesco plc published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 06:49:02 UTC