3 September 2019

TESCO CORPORATE TREASURY SERVICES PLC

Tesco Bank confirms sale of mortgage portfolio to Lloyds Banking Group

Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC (TCTS) hereby notes the announcement made by its parent company, Tesco PLC, in respect of the confirmed sale of the Tesco Bank mortgage portfolio to Lloyds Banking Group (the Announcement).

TCTS has made this announcement to ensure that holders of its listed securities are fully appraised of Tesco PLC's Announcement.

A copy of the Announcement is available at https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/TSCO/14211159.html.

To view the Announcement in full, please paste the above URL into the address of your browser.

Enquiries:

Media: Simon Rew 01707 918701

Investors: Chris Griffith 01707 912900

Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC

Tesco House

Shire Park

Kestrel Way

Welwyn Garden City

Hertfordshire

AL7 1GA

LEI Number: 21380018AJDKNF3A6712