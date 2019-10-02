Log in
03:01aTesco CEO Dave Lewis to step down in 2020
RE
02:58aTesco CEO Dave Lewis to step down in 2020
RE
02:40aTESCO : CEO Dave Lewis to Step Down; Pretax Profit Rose 6.7% in 1st Half 2020
DJ
Tesco : Directorate Change - CEO Succession

10/02/2019 | 02:35am EDT

2 October 2019

TESCO CORPORATE TREASURY SERVICES PLC

TESCO PLC - CEO SUCCESSSION

Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC (TCTS) hereby notes the announcement made this morning by its parent company, Tesco PLC, in respect of Tesco PLC's - CEO Succession (the Announcement).

TCTS has made this announcement to ensure that holders of its listed securities are fully appraised of Tesco PLC's Announcement.

A copy of the Announcement is available at:

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/TSCO/14250184.html

To view the Announcement in full, please paste the above URL into the address of your browser.

Enquiries:

Group Company Secretary:

Robert Welch

07793 222569

Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC

Tesco House

Shire Park

Kestrel Way

Welwyn Garden City

Hertfordshire

AL7 1GA

LEI Number: 21380018AJDKNF3A6712

Disclaimer

Tesco plc published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 06:32:17 UTC
